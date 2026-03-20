Latto Reveals She’s Pregnant With New Album Announcement

Latto is entering a new chapter both personally and professionally. The Atlanta rapper surprised fans by revealing that she’s pregnant, sharing the news alongside the announcement of her upcoming album. The album is appropriately titled Big Mama and set to drop in May.

She began building anticipation earlier in the day, teasing that something big was on the way. On Instagram, the “Put It On Da Floor” rapper posted a cryptic clip hinting at a midnight drop. The video showed a baby cheetah being fed from a bottle, while Latto’s heels walked into frame without revealing her stomach, subtly foreshadowing the announcement without giving it away.

The moment marks a major shift for the Grammy-nominated artist, who has spent the last few years solidifying her place as one of hip-hop’s leading voices. Now, she’s stepping into motherhood while simultaneously preparing to deliver new music.

Read More: Latto Hilariously Reacts To 21 Savage Avoiding Kendall Jenner At All Costs

Latto Shares Pregnancy Reveal Plus Album Art

Latto has built her brand on confidence, independence, and unfiltered honesty, and this reveal adds a new layer to her public persona. Rather than separating her personal life from her artistry, she’s choosing to bring fans into a pivotal moment. After all, the album's name is Big Mama.

The announcement has confirming what they already knew to be true. Fans have been speculating about this moment for months. After confirming her long-rumored relationship with 21 Savage last year, many believed the two could be expecting. Earlier this year, Latto even played into the rumors, trolling fans by posting herself with a prosthetic baby bump on her Instagram Story. In the clip, she rubbed her stomach before bursting into laughter, leaving fans unsure of what to believe.