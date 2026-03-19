Latto's Brand-New Teaser Trailer Is Sending Fans Into A Frenzy

BY Zachary Horvath
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Big Latto Presents The Fifth Annual Christmas In Clayco
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - DECEMBER 16: Latto attends Big Latto Presents The Fifth Annual Christmas In Clayco on December 16, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)
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Latto is teasing something big coming tonight and fans think there's a deeper meaning behind this trailer shared to her social media.

Latto is getting fans hyped for something tonight and midnight and some are running with a wild theory after dropping a teaser trailer earlier today. Before we get into the chatter, let's talk about the clip at hand.

Caught by Kurrco, a camera tracks Big Mama's legs as she walks towards a what looks to be a leopard cub. While strutting, Latto's narration plays in the background. "I ain't go missing, I had to give y'all time to miss me."

She continues, "Before you run the game, you gotta take baby steps to go the distance. Home to the studio, studio back home. Listen to every beat, feeling every kick. Ever since I was a little girl I always dreamed of having my own. Big mama."

Latto then concludes with, "But this time, the stakes way bigger. Now it's on me to deliver," while feeding the leopard cub a bottle of milk. The trailer cuts to a black screen which reads "Midnight" in white lettering. Interestingly, in the background, audio of what sounds eerily similar to a heartbeat can be heard as well.

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Are Latto & 21 Savage Official?

With that context in mind, some of her fan base thinks this isn't necessarily a new single or project announcement. Instead, a sector of supports believes Latto was subtly hinting that she's going to be revealing that she's pregnant.

"Big momma with baby?" and "Big mama.. One kid?" comments are all over the femcee's Instagram post. Of course, we are going to take this with a major grain of salt heading into tonight.

But there's some logic behind these fans' thought process. Last month, Latto trolled folks online with a fake pregnancy reveal by wearing a prosthetic stomach.

Moreover, it's worth mentioning that she finally confirmed that she's really dating 21 Savage after years of rumors and secrecy. She did so last September in an interview with TMZ. Overall, the trailer's hints and past events have fans believing that Latto took a big step forward with her man.

However, if it is just new music, it's been a little bit since her last solo material dropped. Also in September, her and former rival Ice Spice linked up for the single "Gyatt." In terms of albums, her last was 2024's Sugar Honey Iced Tea which featured Ciara, Megan Thee Stallion, Cardi B, Teezo Touchdown, and more.

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About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
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