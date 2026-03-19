Latto's Brand-New Teaser Trailer Is Sending Fans Into A Frenzy

Latto is getting fans hyped for something tonight and midnight and some are running with a wild theory after dropping a teaser trailer earlier today. Before we get into the chatter, let's talk about the clip at hand.
Caught by Kurrco, a camera tracks Big Mama's legs as she walks towards a what looks to be a leopard cub. While strutting, Latto's narration plays in the background. "I ain't go missing, I had to give y'all time to miss me."
She continues, "Before you run the game, you gotta take baby steps to go the distance. Home to the studio, studio back home. Listen to every beat, feeling every kick. Ever since I was a little girl I always dreamed of having my own. Big mama."
Latto then concludes with, "But this time, the stakes way bigger. Now it's on me to deliver," while feeding the leopard cub a bottle of milk. The trailer cuts to a black screen which reads "Midnight" in white lettering. Interestingly, in the background, audio of what sounds eerily similar to a heartbeat can be heard as well.
Are Latto & 21 Savage Official?
With that context in mind, some of her fan base thinks this isn't necessarily a new single or project announcement. Instead, a sector of supports believes Latto was subtly hinting that she's going to be revealing that she's pregnant.
"Big momma with baby?" and "Big mama.. One kid?" comments are all over the femcee's Instagram post. Of course, we are going to take this with a major grain of salt heading into tonight.
But there's some logic behind these fans' thought process. Last month, Latto trolled folks online with a fake pregnancy reveal by wearing a prosthetic stomach.
Moreover, it's worth mentioning that she finally confirmed that she's really dating 21 Savage after years of rumors and secrecy. She did so last September in an interview with TMZ. Overall, the trailer's hints and past events have fans believing that Latto took a big step forward with her man.
However, if it is just new music, it's been a little bit since her last solo material dropped. Also in September, her and former rival Ice Spice linked up for the single "Gyatt." In terms of albums, her last was 2024's Sugar Honey Iced Tea which featured Ciara, Megan Thee Stallion, Cardi B, Teezo Touchdown, and more.
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