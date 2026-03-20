Le'Veon Bell Claims Latto Is Setting A Bad Example For Women

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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LeVeon Bell Claims Latto Setting Bad Example For Women
Latto preforms before Lizzo takes the stage for the sold out performance at the BOK center on Saturday, May 20, 2023, in Tulsa, Ok. © Andy Dossett / Examiner-Enterprise / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
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Le'Veon Bell reacted to Latto's pregnancy announcement being a part of the rollout for her new album "Big Mama," as well as 21 Savage rumors.

Le'Veon Bell and his hot takes aren't exclusive to the sports world, as the boxer and former running back often chimes in on hip-hop debates. His most recent reaction concerns Latto and the announcement of her pregnancy and upcoming album, Big Mama. Bell took to Twitter recently to call out her relationship with 21 Savage and comment on this layered rollout.

More specifically, he critiqued the Atlanta femcee for supposedly setting a bad example for women. "Latto just announced she’s pregnant by a married man with 3 kids and made it part of her ALBUM ROLL OUT .. and that’s who today’s women look up to? we’re doomed," the former NFL player wrote.

In addition, he followed this up by referencing her anti-Donald Trump lyrics on Young Nudy's "WHAT'S HAPPENIN'" track. "'f**k donald trump, I ain’t vote for this presi’' Latto we got something in common, I fw you." the Ohio native wrote. Considering Le'Veon Bell's previous Trump support, this might be a sarcastic comment rather than a walk-back. We will see if Big Mama herself responds to this sentiment, whether it's from Bell or from others.

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Who Is Latto Pregnant By?

For those unaware, Le'Veon Bell's commentary refers to 21 Savage's purported marriage to Keyanna Joseph. The two share two sons, Kamari and Ashaad, whereas 21 shares his daughter Rhian with an unknown former partner.

The couple reportedly got married after Savage's arrest regarding his visa, leading to legal resident status via a green card. Joseph reportedly liked the pregnancy and album announcement on Instagram, so it seems like they are in a good place.

All in all, we will see if Big Mama contains some lyrical references to these rumors and conversations. Reactions to Latto's pregnancy and new album announcement have been all over the place, but everyone seems ready to dive in and see what's next.

She seemed to confirm that 21 Savage is the father of her child in the music video for her "Business & Personal" single. In it, a hand with the same tattoos as 21's caresses her.

As for the critical parts of this commentary, Bell's perspective speaks to a lot of romantic scrutiny concerning the hip-hop couple. After rumors followed them for years, this is a massive step. Only time will tell if they explain their relationship dynamics further regarding Keyanna Joseph and others.

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About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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