Le'Veon Bell Claims Latto Is Setting A Bad Example For Women

Le'Veon Bell and his hot takes aren't exclusive to the sports world, as the boxer and former running back often chimes in on hip-hop debates. His most recent reaction concerns Latto and the announcement of her pregnancy and upcoming album, Big Mama. Bell took to Twitter recently to call out her relationship with 21 Savage and comment on this layered rollout.

More specifically, he critiqued the Atlanta femcee for supposedly setting a bad example for women. "Latto just announced she’s pregnant by a married man with 3 kids and made it part of her ALBUM ROLL OUT .. and that’s who today’s women look up to? we’re doomed," the former NFL player wrote.

In addition, he followed this up by referencing her anti-Donald Trump lyrics on Young Nudy's "WHAT'S HAPPENIN'" track. "'f**k donald trump, I ain’t vote for this presi’' Latto we got something in common, I fw you." the Ohio native wrote. Considering Le'Veon Bell's previous Trump support, this might be a sarcastic comment rather than a walk-back. We will see if Big Mama herself responds to this sentiment, whether it's from Bell or from others.

Who Is Latto Pregnant By?

For those unaware, Le'Veon Bell's commentary refers to 21 Savage's purported marriage to Keyanna Joseph. The two share two sons, Kamari and Ashaad, whereas 21 shares his daughter Rhian with an unknown former partner.

The couple reportedly got married after Savage's arrest regarding his visa, leading to legal resident status via a green card. Joseph reportedly liked the pregnancy and album announcement on Instagram, so it seems like they are in a good place.

All in all, we will see if Big Mama contains some lyrical references to these rumors and conversations. Reactions to Latto's pregnancy and new album announcement have been all over the place, but everyone seems ready to dive in and see what's next.

She seemed to confirm that 21 Savage is the father of her child in the music video for her "Business & Personal" single. In it, a hand with the same tattoos as 21's caresses her.