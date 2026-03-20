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Latto pregnant
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Latto All But Confirms 21 Savage Is The Father Of Her Child
Latto revealed she's pregnant, and now, fans are dissecting her music video to figure out the latest involving her and 21 Savage.
By
Alexander Cole
March 20, 2026