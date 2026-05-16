B's On The Table - Song by Drake featuring 21 Savage

Drake and 21 Savage have teamed up together yet again, this time on the song "B's On The Table" off "ICEMAN."

ICEMAN isn't the only album Drake dropped on Friday. Of course, he also came through with albums like HABIBTI and MAID OF HONOUR. Overall, ICEMAN is the album where Drizzy does most of the rapping. It's a solid offering, and one of the tracks, "B's On The Table," features one of Drake's favorite collaborators, 21 Savage . This song contains some solid rapping from both, though some might feel the 21 feature misses the mark. After all, we have heard these two do better in the past. Either way, 21 and Drake have once again lended themselves to the discourse cycle.

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Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!