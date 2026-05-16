B's On The Table - Song by Drake featuring 21 Savage

ICEMAN isn't the only album Drake dropped on Friday. Of course, he also came through with albums like HABIBTI and MAID OF HONOUR. Overall, ICEMAN is the album where Drizzy does most of the rapping. It's a solid offering, and one of the tracks, "B's On The Table," features one of Drake's favorite collaborators, 21 Savage. This song contains some solid rapping from both, though some might feel the 21 feature misses the mark. After all, we have heard these two do better in the past. Either way, 21 and Drake have once again lended themselves to the discourse cycle.
Release Date: May 15, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: ICEMAN
Quotable Lyrics from B's On The Table
Go to the hotel right after your game
Or come to your show and get back on the plane
This contract talk is fryin' my brain
The number they talkin' is actually insane