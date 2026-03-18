Jay-Z will be celebrating the anniversary of his classic albums, Reasonable Doubt and The Blueprint, with concerts at Yankee Stadium on July 10 and 11, respectively. It's been 30 years since the release of Reasonable Doubt and 25 years since the release of The Blueprint. He announced the shows on Tuesday, amid rumblings that he's working on a new album.

When Roc Nation shared the news on X (formerly Twitter), fans in the replies were thrilled. "Thank you, Baby Jesus!!! I did not want to take my old ass to a festival. I am staying tuned!" one user wrote. Another added: "Wait, these two separate concerts for two separate albums. He playing big games!" The company ended the post by telling fans to "stay tuned" for more information. They have yet to confirm further details about ticket sales.

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Is Jay-Z Working On A New Album?

It remains unclear if Jay-Z is actually working on a new album, but rumors have been swirling about the idea more and more as of late. Back in September, Cash Cobain told Billboard Unfiltered Live that he's heard the legendary rapper has been working on new music. “I heard Jay-Z about to drop some s—t. That’s what I heard,” he said at the time. “That’s about to shake the world.” When the comments went viral, he took to X to clarify that he spoke with Jay and the rumors aren't true. “When I was on the phone with Hov he said that he is absolutely not dropping an album,” Cash wrote.

Fans started to circulate the rumors once again on Tuesday after Roots Picnic announced that he'll be a headliner at this year's event. For now, Jay's return to live performances appears to simply be a way of celebrating Reasonable Doubt and The Blueprint.