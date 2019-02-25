festival line up
- MusicNelly Announces "Hot In Herre" Festival With Rick Ross, T.I. & MoreHot In Herre Festival will take place in Toronto in June.By Thomas Galindo
- MusicTravis Scott Removed From 2022 Coachella Line-Up: ReportCoachella reportedly removed Travis Scott as a headliner from their 2022 festival. By Aron A.
- MusicPost Malone, Jack Harlow, Doja Cat Headline 2022 Hangout FestPlus, Megan Thee Stallion, T-Pain, Lil Yachty, and more will be hitting the stage at Hangout Fest. By Aron A.
- MusicMegan Thee Stallion, Playboi Carti & Pooh Shiesty Set For BUKU: Planet BMachine Gun Kelly, EarthGang, Flo Milli, and more have also been scheduled to perform at Buku Music + Art Project's Buku: Planet B. By Aron A.
- MusicA$AP Rocky, Lil Baby, Lil Uzi Vert & More Help Bring Back The Summer Smash FestivalLyrical Lemonade is bringing back The Summer Smash Festival in Chicago, with acts like A$AP Rocky, Lil Baby, Lil Uzi Vert, Baby Keem, Mulatto, Benny The Butcher, City Girls and more set to hit the stage.By Keenan Higgins
- MusicKendrick Lamar To Perform New Music In 2021: ReportReports of a new Kendrick Lamar material come after his confirmed participation at the Roskilde Festival scheduled for mid-2021. By Bhaven Moorthy
- MusicOutside Lands Cancels 2020 & Announces 2021 Lineup: Young Thug & Tyler, The CreatorThe 2020 concert festival is officially canceled but next year's festival looks promising. By Madusa S.
- MusicKendrick Lamar & Lizzo Headlining Osheaga Festival This SummerOkay, so, Kendrick is dropping this year?By Aron A.
- GossipTravis Scott, Frank Ocean & Rage Against The Machine To Headline Coachella: ReportCoachella 2020 about to be lit.By Aron A.
- MusicDrake's Crazy OVO Ticket Prices Have Left People "Upset""So offended that I had to double check." By Chantilly Post
- MusicPost Malone, Sheck Wes & Denzel Curry Tapped For Halloween Voodoo ExperienceNew Orleans is about to get a little spooky during Halloween.By Alex Zidel
- MusicKid Cudi, Juice WRLD, Gunna, Soulja Boy & More Announced For HARD Summer 2019HARD Summer 2019 will be filled with hip-hop.By Aron A.
- MusicHot 97 Summer Jam 2019 Headliners: Cardi B, Meek Mill, Tory Lanez, Migos & MoreHot 97 reveal their festival line-up for this year's Summer Jam.By Aron A.
- MusicJay-Z, Chance The Rapper, Earl Sweatshirt & More Confirmed For Woodstock 50Woodstock 50 about to be lit.By Aron A.
- MusicSnoop Dogg, YG, & Blueface Tapped For "Once Upon A Time In The LBC Festival"An old school paradise in the LBC.By Alex Zidel
- MusicTravis Scott, Lil Wayne, NBA YoungBoy & More Announced For JMBLYA FestivalThe full lineup includes Blueface, Bhad Bhabie, and more.By Alex Zidel