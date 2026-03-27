J. Cole Confirms Dreamville Fest Rumor About Drake & Kendrick Lamar

BY Zachary Horvath
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43rd Annual BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! Festival Opening Night - Ari Lennox, KAMAUU &amp; Nesta
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 31: J. Cole makes a guest a appearance as Ari Lennox performs during the 43rd Annual BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! Festival Opening Night at the Prospect Park Lena Horne Bandshell on July 31, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images)
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J. Cole's Dreamville Fest has been discussed during this string of interviews, including how Drake and Kendrick Lamar were nearly involved.

J. Cole's conversations as of late have touched on topics like his possible retirement and The Fall-Off itself. But given his involvement in the Drake-Kendrick Lamar beef and how he exited the feud, that's been an area in which interviewers have wanted to hear more about.

As most of you remember, Cole backed out of the battle after dropping and then deleting "7 Minute Drill." He then decided it was right to apologize onstage during the 2024 edition of his Dreamville Festival.

But what many of you may not know is that J. Cole was working on getting Drake and Kendrick to perform that same year.

In his sit-down with Carmelo Anthony's podcast, 7PM in Brooklyn, he confirmed the rumors to be true. He explains that this was the goal prior to Lamar's appearance on "Like That." Of course, that didn't wind up happening, and ultimately, it was for the best.

J. Cole even says as much in the clip caught by our social media page. "Had [Drake] come, I would've felt more pressure to be onstage representing that energy."

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J. Cole On Kendrick Lamar Apology

The North Carolina hitmaker also reveals that Drake told him personally. "'Yo, bro. I didn't want to come down there and put you in a situation on that stage and say some sh*t that you would have to stand behind.'"

It seems like that gave J. Cole the chance to speak on how he truly felt about the beef and how he didn't want to engage further. In his interview with Nadeska Alexis, he explained that it was a stressful and emotional time for him after dissing Kendrick.

"[The idea] hit me about an hour before [I went out on stage at Dreamville Fest]. In that moment, I felt lifted and I got light and I got excited. Because the two or three days before that, I was stressing the f*ck out. I felt like I had misrepresented myself. I was giving life to division and to negative storylines about somebody that I f*ck with and I got love for and care about. That sh*t had me feeling terrible. I was like, 'This sh*t don’t feel right' … I felt miserable about it."

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About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
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