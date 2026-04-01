Jewish Leadership Council Slams Wireless Festival For Booking Kanye West

BY Zachary Horvath
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Pan Am Games: Closing Ceremony
Jul 26, 2015; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Recording artist Kanye West performs during the closing ceremony for the 2015 Pan Am Games at Pan Am Ceremonies Venue. Mandatory Credit: Matt Detrich-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
Kanye West's Wireless Festival booking has not been received positively by many, including the Jewish Leadership Council.

Wireless Festival is facing a ton of heat for booking Kanye West as their headliner. It's not just from the general public, though. Organizations within the Jewish community are furious over the news, too. One of those includes the Jewish Leadership Council, who's greatly appalled by the decision.

In a statement to the Guardian, a spokesperson says, "It is deeply irresponsible for Wireless Festival to be headlining Kanye West. The UK Jewish community is facing record levels of antisemitism, including a terrorist attack in Manchester, the attack on ambulances in Golders Green and foiled plots which would have killed many more."

They continue, "West has repeatedly used his platform to spread antisemitism and pro-Nazi messaging. His most recent apology must be considered in the context that he went on to sell swastika T-shirts and release a song called 'Heil Hitler' after apologizing previously. Any venue or festival should reconsider before providing their platform to Kanye West to spread his antisemitism."

As of today, reps for Wireless Festival have yet to comment on the matter.

London's mayor, Sadiq Khan is just as upset as the Jewish Leadership Council is. He too denounced Ye headlining all three nights of the July event.

Read More: Kai Cenat Shares His Unfiltered Take On Kanye West’s “BULLY”

Kanye West Bully First Week Sales Projections

"We are clear the past comments/actions of this artist are offensive and wrong and are simply not reflective of London’s values." But Khan's hands were tied. "This was a decision taken by the festival organizers and not one City Hall is involved in," they added.

But while the disgust is loud, Ye is still doing just fine. He's got even more shows all ready for this summer and Bully is doing well. Not only did it break the record for opening day streams on Spotify for rap in 2026, but its sales projections are also massive.

Reportedly, his twelfth solo studio album could move anywhere between 250K-275K units in its first week. The overall reception to the tape has been mediocre to abysmal, but his devoted fans are seemingly overpowering the backlash early on.

Read More: Kanye West's "Bully" Receives Astronomical First Week Sales Projections

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
Recommended Content
News: Kanye West Sunday Service Music London Mayor Denounces Kanye West Following Wireless Festival Booking
Anonymous Club Fashion Show - Berlin Fashion Week SS25 Numbers Kanye West's "Bully" Receives Astronomical First Week Sales Projections
Kanye West J. Cole Streaming Music Kanye West Surpasses J. Cole Thanks To “BULLY” Streaming Success
Kanye West Jewish Rights Org Heil Hitler Hip Hop News Music Kanye West Called Out By Jewish Rights Organization For "Heil Hitler" Single
Comments 0