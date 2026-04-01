Jewish Leadership Council Slams Wireless Festival For Booking Kanye West

Wireless Festival is facing a ton of heat for booking Kanye West as their headliner. It's not just from the general public, though. Organizations within the Jewish community are furious over the news, too. One of those includes the Jewish Leadership Council, who's greatly appalled by the decision.
In a statement to the Guardian, a spokesperson says, "It is deeply irresponsible for Wireless Festival to be headlining Kanye West. The UK Jewish community is facing record levels of antisemitism, including a terrorist attack in Manchester, the attack on ambulances in Golders Green and foiled plots which would have killed many more."
They continue, "West has repeatedly used his platform to spread antisemitism and pro-Nazi messaging. His most recent apology must be considered in the context that he went on to sell swastika T-shirts and release a song called 'Heil Hitler' after apologizing previously. Any venue or festival should reconsider before providing their platform to Kanye West to spread his antisemitism."
As of today, reps for Wireless Festival have yet to comment on the matter.
London's mayor, Sadiq Khan is just as upset as the Jewish Leadership Council is. He too denounced Ye headlining all three nights of the July event.
Kanye West Bully First Week Sales Projections
"We are clear the past comments/actions of this artist are offensive and wrong and are simply not reflective of London’s values." But Khan's hands were tied. "This was a decision taken by the festival organizers and not one City Hall is involved in," they added.
But while the disgust is loud, Ye is still doing just fine. He's got even more shows all ready for this summer and Bully is doing well. Not only did it break the record for opening day streams on Spotify for rap in 2026, but its sales projections are also massive.
Reportedly, his twelfth solo studio album could move anywhere between 250K-275K units in its first week. The overall reception to the tape has been mediocre to abysmal, but his devoted fans are seemingly overpowering the backlash early on.