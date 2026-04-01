First Week Sales Projections For Kanye West's "Bully" Come In Well Below Expectations

BY Zachary Horvath
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2016 Hot 97 Summer Jam
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - JUNE 05: Big Sean (2nd L) and Kanye West (R) backstage at Hot 97's Summer Jam 2016 at MetLife Stadium on June 5, 2016 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)
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Kanye West's "Bully" was receiving some pretty strong first week sales projections, but a new update has quelled expectations.

Kanye West's Bully was receiving some good news on the first week sales projections front earlier this week. Early reports were sharing that the album was on track to move around 250K-275K units. However, thanks to a new update from HITS Daily Double caught by Kurrco, expectations from Ye's fans will need to come down.

While it was most likely going to debut at number one next week with those initial predictions, it's now more reasonable that it will come into the Hot 200 chart at number two. Subsequently, the sales figure is way under.

Bully is looking like it will move 117,000 copies, with 20,000 of them coming from physical units. Previously, the latter figure was at 100,000.

K-pop supergroup BTS is now poised to premiere at the top spot. Their new album, ARIRANG is projected to sell 170,000 (120,000 pure). For those curious, Yeat's ADL seems poised to chart within the top five at number four with 80K (45K pure).

Ye fans are bit confused and calling the reports fake in the comments section. Ultimately, we will just have to wait and see what happens early next week. Sometimes, physical copy orders aren't able to reach customers in time before the deadline.

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Kanye West Wireless Festival

However, with there being such a steep drop-off, there could be some other factors such as a major miscount.

Overall, Kanye West's Bully is polarizing musically and because of the person behind the art. It seems like most fans of his are doing all they can to keep him in the mainstream, whereas others are ready for the rapper to really take some time to reflect and reset.

Unfortunately, the people in the latter camp aren't getting that wish as he's got plenty of shows coming up. One of which is his triple-headlining run at Wireless Festival this July. Like Drake last year, he'll the sole focus for 2026.

He will be on the Finsbury Park stage from the 10th to the 12th.

His booking has unsurprisingly been controversial, especially with London officials and the Jewish community.

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About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
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