Woman Tries Running 2 Chainz Off The Road, And Alleges He Owes Her Dad Money

2 Chainz was cruising around in his Cybertruck when a random woman tried to confront him over some alleged debt to her dad.

In other news surrounding 2 Chainz, the "Watch Out" MC is getting ready to go on tour. Starting on June 30, he will be opening for longtime collaborator Lil Wayne as he The Game is also on the slate, and both rappers will be taking turns opening during this 20+ date run. It concludes on October 23.

But 2 Chainz's caption confirms that's what this woman was saying to him. "Who J a*s daughter this is tryin to drive me off the road," he wrote on his Instagram. Later into the clip, when the light turns green, she attempts to run him off the street, nearly hitting him in the process.

A video recorded by 2 Chainz is going viral today after a woman angrily confronted him while they were both driving. While at a red light, the Atlanta rapper was being accused of owing this woman's dad money. It's kind of hard to make out what she's saying in the video (caught by No Jumper ) as his window was up.

About The Author

Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.