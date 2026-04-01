Woman Tries Running 2 Chainz Off The Road, And Alleges He Owes Her Dad Money

A video recorded by 2 Chainz is going viral today after a woman angrily confronted him while they were both driving. While at a red light, the Atlanta rapper was being accused of owing this woman's dad money. It's kind of hard to make out what she's saying in the video (caught by No Jumper) as his window was up.
But 2 Chainz's caption confirms that's what this woman was saying to him. "Who J a*s daughter this is tryin to drive me off the road," he wrote on his Instagram. Later into the clip, when the light turns green, she attempts to run him off the street, nearly hitting him in the process.
He continues, "ho talking bout I owe her daddy some money in Albany and throwing my son name around[.] Bout put fy on her and her daddy."
On top of her allegations and road rage, the woman directed her bare feet at him and gave him the middle finger quite a few times.
2 Chainz Joining Lil Wayne For Tour
Folks in the hitmaker's comments section are getting a good laugh out of Tity Boi's post. "[three laughing emojis] she mad mad idk what happened but she think she really know you," one user replies.
Others had jokes about it being the perfect audio for a song on his next album. "Sounds like an intro to a new song," another writes.
Conversely, folks underneath No Jumper's repost feel this woman is telling the truth. "Nahhh I believe her [laughing emoji] he should’ve paid that lady her daddy’s money RIGHT then and there!" A second netizen echoes, "Yeahhh she know him , she definitely knows him and he knows that [three laughing emojis]."
It will be interesting to see how this situation unfolds, if it does at all.
In other news surrounding 2 Chainz, the "Watch Out" MC is getting ready to go on tour. Starting on June 30, he will be opening for longtime collaborator Lil Wayne as he celebrates 20 years of Tha Carter series. The Game is also on the slate, and both rappers will be taking turns opening during this 20+ date run. It concludes on October 23.