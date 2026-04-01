Woman Tries Running 2 Chainz Off The Road, And Alleges He Owes Her Dad Money

BY Zachary Horvath
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NBA: All Star-Saturday Night
Feb 14, 2026; Los Angeles, CA, USA; 2Chainz watches during the shooting stars competition during NBA All Star Saturday Night at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee via Imagn Images
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2 Chainz was cruising around in his Cybertruck when a random woman tried to confront him over some alleged debt to her dad.

A video recorded by 2 Chainz is going viral today after a woman angrily confronted him while they were both driving. While at a red light, the Atlanta rapper was being accused of owing this woman's dad money. It's kind of hard to make out what she's saying in the video (caught by No Jumper) as his window was up.

But 2 Chainz's caption confirms that's what this woman was saying to him. "Who J a*s daughter this is tryin to drive me off the road," he wrote on his Instagram. Later into the clip, when the light turns green, she attempts to run him off the street, nearly hitting him in the process.

He continues, "ho talking bout I owe her daddy some money in Albany and throwing my son name around[.] Bout put fy on her and her daddy."

On top of her allegations and road rage, the woman directed her bare feet at him and gave him the middle finger quite a few times.

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2 Chainz Joining Lil Wayne For Tour

Folks in the hitmaker's comments section are getting a good laugh out of Tity Boi's post. "[three laughing emojis] she mad mad idk what happened but she think she really know you," one user replies.

Others had jokes about it being the perfect audio for a song on his next album. "Sounds like an intro to a new song," another writes.

Conversely, folks underneath No Jumper's repost feel this woman is telling the truth. "Nahhh I believe her [laughing emoji] he should’ve paid that lady her daddy’s money RIGHT then and there!" A second netizen echoes, "Yeahhh she know him , she definitely knows him and he knows that [three laughing emojis]."

It will be interesting to see how this situation unfolds, if it does at all.

In other news surrounding 2 Chainz, the "Watch Out" MC is getting ready to go on tour. Starting on June 30, he will be opening for longtime collaborator Lil Wayne as he celebrates 20 years of Tha Carter series. The Game is also on the slate, and both rappers will be taking turns opening during this 20+ date run. It concludes on October 23.

Read More: Joe Budden Gives His Review Of Kanye West's "Bully"

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
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