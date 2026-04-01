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Music
Jewish Leadership Council Slams Wireless Festival For Booking Kanye West
Kanye West's Wireless Festival booking has not been received positively by many, including the Jewish Leadership Council.
By
Zachary Horvath
April 01, 2026