Kai Cenat Shares His Unfiltered Take On Kanye West’s “BULLY”

Kanye West dropped his new album BULLY over the weekend, and so far, it's earned big reactions from listeners. While many are less than impressed by the long-awaited LP, others believe it left little to be desired. This includes Kai Cenat, who shared his thoughts on the project during a recent livestream. According to him, the father of four struck a perfect balance, and he's a fan.

“I am not going to lie. This was a banger album,” he explained, as seen in a clip shared by Kurrco. “I feel like he didn’t do too much overly experimental sh*t. I feel like he did just enough. You feel me? I ain’t gonna lie, I like this one. I really like this one, honestly. I’ll f*ck with it.”

Cenat is far from the only person feeling Ye's latest release, as so far, it's been a huge streaming success. Recently, it was even reported that it's charted at No. 1 on Apple Music in more countries than any other rap album released this year. That record was previously held by J. Cole's The Fall-Off, his seventh and potentially last album.

Kanye West BULLY First-Week Sales Projections

BULLY racked up an impressive 30 million Spotify streams in its first day, making it the strongest hip-hop debut of the year so far. It's expected to move anywhere from 250K to 275K album-equivalent units in its first week, with 100K coming from pure sales.

Kanye West and Kai Cenat have an interesting history. While the Chicago-born artist has praised the internet personality in the past, he's also insulted him on various occasions. Last April, Ye even claimed to have "invented" streaming and accused Cenat of stealing his ideas.