Kai Cenat Shares His Unfiltered Take On Kanye West’s “BULLY”

BY Caroline Fisher
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Kai Cenat Kanye West "BULLY"
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 09: &lt;&gt; arrives 2025 BET Awards - Arrivals at Peacock Theater on June 09, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kayla Oaddams/WireImage)
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Kanye West's new album has racked up an impressive amount of streams so far, but reactions to it are mixed.

Kanye West dropped his new album BULLY over the weekend, and so far, it's earned big reactions from listeners. While many are less than impressed by the long-awaited LP, others believe it left little to be desired. This includes Kai Cenat, who shared his thoughts on the project during a recent livestream. According to him, the father of four struck a perfect balance, and he's a fan.

“I am not going to lie. This was a banger album,” he explained, as seen in a clip shared by Kurrco. “I feel like he didn’t do too much overly experimental sh*t. I feel like he did just enough. You feel me? I ain’t gonna lie, I like this one. I really like this one, honestly. I’ll f*ck with it.”

Cenat is far from the only person feeling Ye's latest release, as so far, it's been a huge streaming success. Recently, it was even reported that it's charted at No. 1 on Apple Music in more countries than any other rap album released this year. That record was previously held by J. Cole's The Fall-Off, his seventh and potentially last album.

Read More: The Issue With Usher & J. Cole's Comments About Diddy

Kanye West BULLY First-Week Sales Projections

BULLY racked up an impressive 30 million Spotify streams in its first day, making it the strongest hip-hop debut of the year so far. It's expected to move anywhere from 250K to 275K album-equivalent units in its first week, with 100K coming from pure sales.

Kanye West and Kai Cenat have an interesting history. While the Chicago-born artist has praised the internet personality in the past, he's also insulted him on various occasions. Last April, Ye even claimed to have "invented" streaming and accused Cenat of stealing his ideas.

"I invented the streaming s**t with Donda," he said during a livestream. "N***as is taking the whole swag and running with it." Ye later called out both Cenat and Adin Ross for only wanting to collaborate when it's "safe" to do so, and not in the midst of his controversies.

Read More: Does Future Really Have More Classics Than Kendrick Lamar?

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is currently a News Editor at HotNewHipHop. Her time at HotNewHipHop began in 2023 when she began writing about music and pop culture full-time. Since then, she has helped cover major stories including the YSL RICO trial, Drake and Kendrick Lamar’s explosive feud, Diddy’s ongoing legal battle, and awards shows such as the BET Awards. Being from Chicago, she also got the opportunity to attend Summer Smash 2024 and review Chief Keef’s historic homecoming show. She additionally covered sets by Flo Milli, Playboi Carti, Bktherula, and more.
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