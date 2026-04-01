Megan Thee Stallion Hospitalized: Everything We Know

BY Cole Blake
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Tuesday, July 30, 2024; Atlanta, Ga; Grammy winner Megan Thee Stallion performs during a presidential campaign rally for Vice President Kamala Harris on Tuesday, July 30, 2024 at the Georgia State Convocation Center in Atlanta, Ga. © Richard Burkhart/ USA Today Network / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
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Megan Thee Stallion has finally put out a statement addressing what went down at the show on Tuesday night.

Megan Thee Stallion was hospitalized in New York City on Tuesday night, after falling ill during a theatrical performance of Moulin Rouge! The Musical. Over 12 hours later, new details are still coming in about her medical condition.

Loren Lorosa was in attendance during the show and initially provided live updates for fans on X (formerly Twitter). "Came to see Meg The stallion on broadway and that was short lived. The few opening scenes I saw her in she was great on stage! I was excited BUT… They just stopped moulin rouge mid show apologized to the audience and said ..'stay inside and seated' I asked security if we’re safe .. they told us 'for now, we’ll update you if anything changes," she wrote in one post.

She later added that another actor filled in for Megan for the rest of the night. "Milan rouge on Broadway has removed Meg the stallion for the night (no explanation as to why) …" she wrote. "Announcement just came on in the theatre .. they have removed Meg Thee Stallion from the show as Zidler for the rest of the night."

Read More: Megan Thee Stallion's Team Puts Out A Statement Following "Moulin Rouge" Hospitalization

Megan Thee Stallion's Statement

Afterward, Lorosa shared a statement from a spokesperson for Megan. “During Tuesday night’s production, Megan started feeling very ill and was promptly transported to a local hospital, where her symptoms are currently being evaluated," the statement read. "We will share additional updates as more information becomes available.”

Megan's hairstylist and close friend Kellon Deryck also confirmed the hospitalization, requesting prayers in a post on X. "Everyone say a prayer for Megan, we are all at the hospital," he wrote. On Wednesday, the Broadway production's website announced that "the role of Zidler will not be played by Megan Thee Stallion at the April 1st performance."

On Wednesday afternoon, Megan finally broke her silence about the situation in a post on Instagram. "Last night was a real wake-up call for me. I’ve been pushing myself past my limits lately, running on empty, and my body finally said enough. It honestly scared me," she wrote.

She continued: "I thought I was gonna faint on stage, I really tried to push through my performance but I just couldn’t. Hotties I wanna be real with y’all because you mean everything to me and I hate letting yall down. I just need one day to rest, reset, and take care of myself the way I should have been..I’ll be right back on that stage Thursday, stronger, clearer, and ready to give you 100% the way you deserve. Thank you for always riding with me and loving me through everything."

Read More: Megan Thee Stallion & BIA's Feud Escalates With More Social Media Shots

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
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