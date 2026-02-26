Megan Thee Stallion To Hit Broadway Stage For "Moulin Rouge!" Musical

BY Zachary Horvath
Gold House 4th Annual Gold Gala - Program
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MAY 10: Honoree Megan Thee Stallion accepts the One House award onstage during the Gold House 4th Annual Gold Gala at The Music Center on May 10, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for Gold House)
Megan Thee Stallion is taking her talents to the Broadway stage very soon and for a very famous musical for a lengthy run.

Megan Thee Stallion has a big announcement to make for all of her Hotties out there who enjoy plays and musicals. "Thee hottest news on Broadway," the Houston rapper captioned her most recent social media post. The fancy visual accompanying this caption reveals that she will be flashing her acting talents on the Broadway stage very soon.

Specifically, she will be joining the cast for Moulin Rouge! The Musical for an eight-week period. She's going to play Zidler, aka Harold Zidler. He's the owner of the infamous cabaret and is also the show's host and M.C.

Megan can be seen from March 24 to May 17 and reportedly she's going to be the first female-identifying performer for the character.

This is a big deal in general, but also because Moulin Rouge! will be leaving Broadway after a lengthy seven years. It will depart the roster on July 26.

Megan's excited to take this leap creatively, expressing as much in a statement caught by The Fader.

"Stepping onto the Broadway stage and joining the Moulin Rouge! The Musical team is an absolute honor. I've always believed in pushing myself creatively and theater is definitely a new opportunity that I'm excited to embrace."

Are Megan Thee Stallion & Klay Thompson Still Dating?

She adds, "Broadway demands a different level of discipline, preparation and storytelling. But I'm up for the challenge and can't wait for the Hotties to see a new side of me."

On top of this exciting update, her fans can also rest well knowing that she's still very much dating Klay Thompson. Rumors of a breakup swirled last week after fans noticed they didn't follow each other on Instagram.

No one knew how long this had been going on for or if they never followed each other to begin with. Nevertheless, Megan put those rumors to bed by sounding off on people for trying to "h*e" her with such false reports.

In fact, it seems they closer to engagement/marriage rather than splitting up. In a recent hangout with two winter Olympic athletes for her "Megan Takes Milan" YouTube series, she expressed how she's been "manifesting" it for herself.

