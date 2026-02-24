Megan Thee Stallion Hints At Wanting To Marry Klay Thompson

BY Cole Blake
NBA: Boston Celtics at Chicago Bulls
Dec 21, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Megan Thee Stallion attends a basketball game between the Chicago Bulls and Boston Celtics during the second half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images
Megan Thee Stallion and Klay Thompson first confirmed their relationship by attending a gala in New York City together, last year.

Megan Thee Stallion hinted at having marriage plans with Klay Thompson while stopping at a cafe in Milan with Olympians Brittany Bowe and Hilary Knight for a recent YouTube short. “I heard y’all just got engaged, congrats!” Megan told the couple. While watching a TikTok video of Knight proposing to Bowe, she added, “I love love, that’s so sweet. Manifesting my engagement, too."

The remarks come after Megan shut down break-up rumors about their relationship that had been swirling online, earlier this month. As fans noticed that they weren't following one another on social media, Megan shared a photo dump from a recent vacation they took together. "Aw man I was not ready for this birthday trip to be over. A time was definitely had," she captioned the post. THANK YOU BABY."

Megan Thee Stallion & Klay Thompson's Relationship

Megan Thee Stallion and Klay Thompson originally went public with their relationship at the inaugural Pete & Thomas Foundation Gala in New York City in July 2025. At the event, she labeled the Dallas Mavericks star the "nicest person I've ever met in my life." In the months since, they've made numerous public appearances together.

Megan Thee Stallion recently discussed her relationship with Klay Thompson while speaking with People. In doing so, she admitted that it came as a surprise, but it still ended up being the perfect time for her. “I think that because finally I started being in a better mind space about myself and my life, and I had already been doing a lot of work to heal me," she told the outlet. "I had been going to therapy, I had a bunch of activities that I started doing for myself; maybe God just opened up that space for me to have somebody that loved me right. This is one of the first times that I've ever been just overly comfortable. I'm comfy, babe!”

