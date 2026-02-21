Megan Thee Stallion Shows Off Sporty Look At The Winter Olympics

Megan Thee Stallion always makes sure to look good wherever she goes, and her time in Milan for the 2026 Winter Olympics is no different. Via Twitter, she shared some new snaps today (Saturday, February 21) alongside United States speed skater Sarah Warren, teasing her Olympic speed skating workout with her on YouTube as part of her #MeganTakesMilan campaign with NBC.

"HOTTIE BOOTCAMP WINTER OLYMPICS EDITION," Meg captioned her post. "My knees are a MILLION times stronger after this Olympic Speed Skating workout with Sarah Warren. Watch now on my @youtube hottiessss."

In the snapshots, the Houston star flaunts her curvy figure in a Team USA-themed fit: tight leggings, a top, and a jacket. The Hotties loved her look, and we're sure we will get some more content as the Winter Olympics wrap up soon.

Elsewhere, though, Megan Thee Stallion's sadly dealing with some drama. In a satirical tweet, DJ Vlad mocked conspiracy theories accusing Jay-Z and Roc Nation of manipulating the Tory Lanez case in her favor. No one involved has really spoken out about these jokes, but fans continue to debate them.

Did Megan Thee Stallion & Klay Thompson Break Up?

Another topic of fan debate recently was Megan Thee Stallion and Klay Thompson breakup rumors, which seemed to stem from them not following each other on Instagram. Megan shut this speculation down during a recent social media livestream, which was ironic because Klay had just gifted her a blue Bentley for her birthday. So despite what the gossip train chugs along with on the Internet, it seems like they're doing just fine.

Meg and Klay's relationship has been wholesome to see online, and one of their favorite pastimes is going to the gym together. That clearly paid off for her, as these new pictures show she's looking as fit as ever. We'll see if more gossip emerges while the Winter Olympics wrap up.