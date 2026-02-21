Megan Thee Stallion Shows Off Sporty Look At The Winter Olympics

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Megan Thee Stallion Sporty Look Winter Olympics
Dec 25, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Recording artist Megan Thee Stallion (center left) sits courtside during the first quarter of the game between the Golden State Warriors and the Dallas Mavericks at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
Megan Thee Stallion has been very active at the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan, sharing behind-the-scenes moments on social media.

Megan Thee Stallion always makes sure to look good wherever she goes, and her time in Milan for the 2026 Winter Olympics is no different. Via Twitter, she shared some new snaps today (Saturday, February 21) alongside United States speed skater Sarah Warren, teasing her Olympic speed skating workout with her on YouTube as part of her #MeganTakesMilan campaign with NBC.

"HOTTIE BOOTCAMP WINTER OLYMPICS EDITION," Meg captioned her post. "My knees are a MILLION times stronger after this Olympic Speed Skating workout with Sarah Warren. Watch now on my @youtube hottiessss."

In the snapshots, the Houston star flaunts her curvy figure in a Team USA-themed fit: tight leggings, a top, and a jacket. The Hotties loved her look, and we're sure we will get some more content as the Winter Olympics wrap up soon.

Elsewhere, though, Megan Thee Stallion's sadly dealing with some drama. In a satirical tweet, DJ Vlad mocked conspiracy theories accusing Jay-Z and Roc Nation of manipulating the Tory Lanez case in her favor. No one involved has really spoken out about these jokes, but fans continue to debate them.

Read More: Lil Wayne Is The Most Influential Rapper Alive – LaRussell Just Outlined Why It's Complicated

Did Megan Thee Stallion & Klay Thompson Break Up?

Another topic of fan debate recently was Megan Thee Stallion and Klay Thompson breakup rumors, which seemed to stem from them not following each other on Instagram. Megan shut this speculation down during a recent social media livestream, which was ironic because Klay had just gifted her a blue Bentley for her birthday. So despite what the gossip train chugs along with on the Internet, it seems like they're doing just fine.

Meg and Klay's relationship has been wholesome to see online, and one of their favorite pastimes is going to the gym together. That clearly paid off for her, as these new pictures show she's looking as fit as ever. We'll see if more gossip emerges while the Winter Olympics wrap up.

In the meantime, Tina Snow has a lot of content to share about her time in Milan, and fans love to see this deeper look into her day-to-day. Maybe she will do something similar for the 2028 Olympics and more future sporting events.

Read More: Are The Fugees To Blame For Their Complicated Legacy?

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
Syndication: The Commercial Appeal Music Megan Thee Stallion Previews New Song Seemingly Inspired By Klay Thompson
GRAPHIC BACKGROUND TEMPLATE 33 copy Relationships Megan Thee Stallion & Klay Thompson Relationship Timeline
US-ENTERTAINMENT-BET-AWARDS-SHOW Music Megan Thee Stallion Teases New Twerk Work Out Video
Klay Thompson Megan Thee Stallion Bentley Music Klay Thompson Spoils Megan Thee Stallion With A Blue Bentley For Her Birthday
Comments 0