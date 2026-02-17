Klay Thompson Spoils Megan Thee Stallion With A Blue Bentley For Her Birthday

BY Caroline Fisher
Klay Thompson Megan Thee Stallion Bentley
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 16: Klay Thompson and Megan Thee Stallion attend Megan Thee Stallion's Pete &amp; Thomas Foundation Gala at Gotham Hall on July 16, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)
Megan Thee Stallion recently turned 31, and to celebrate, her boo Klay Thompson gave her a gift worth approximately $275K.

Megan Thee Stallion and Klay Thompson hard-launched their relationship last summer, and it's been heating up ever since. Earlier this week, for example, the femcee turned 31. She celebrated alongside her boo on a tropical vacation. The athlete was sure to spoil her with at least one extravagant gift during the getaway, too.

Meg took to Instagram today (February 17) to share a photo dump from the trip. She's seen posing on a boat, getting some sun on the beach, and showing off her brand-new baby blue Bentley. Thompson placed a big bow on the hood of the vehicle, which is worth approximately $275K.

In her caption, the Grammy-winner made her gratitude apparent. "Aw man I was not ready for this birthday trip to be over 🥹 ," she wrote. "A time was definitely had🏝️🍹🥳 THANK YOU BABY⚓️."

Megan Thee Stallion & Klay Thompson Relationship

News of Thompson's luxury gift for Meg comes just a couple of days after she opened up about their relationship during an interview with PEOPLE. According to her, working on herself was the first step in being happy with someone else.

"Well, I don't never want to tell [anybody] to just jump in a relationship just because everybody else got one, and I'm not going to tell you to just jump in a relationship because you have to," she explained. "I didn't even know I was going to be in my relationship, to be honest... I think that because finally I started being in a better mind space about myself and my life. And I had already been doing a lot of work to heal me. I had been going to therapy, I had a bunch of activities that I started doing for myself. Maybe God just opened up that space for me to have somebody that loved me right."

"This is one of the first times that I've ever been just overly comfortable," she concluded. "I'm comfy, babe!"

