Megan Thee Stallion's Fiery Halloween Fits Stun Fans Before Houston Party

Megan Thee Stallion never goes long without making fans do a double take online with her outfits, so it's no surprise that folks love her Halloween costumes so much. This year, she gave us not one, not two, but three Hallows' Eve fits, each at a different level of preparation.

The most complicated one by far is Drolta, the Nubian spell-casting vampire from the Castlevania animated series. Can you tell I'm not even a casual? Jokes aside, replace the fiery pink hair with striking colored curls and a more revealing chest piece and you have the Houston femcee's look. She also dressed as Chōsō from Jujutsu Kaisen, another instance of Megan Thee Stallion's anime fandom.

However, the most simple costume of Meg's 2025 Halloween made sense. Silver strands in her jet-black hair, which rested on a frilly silver dress, turned her into the bride of Frankenstein's monster. But since the "Lover Girl" was hosting her annual "Hottieween" party in Houston on Friday (October 31), she might not have been able to walk around with Drolta's massive wings.

Megan Thee Stallion Halloween

A clip caught by Stallion Access on Twitter shows her onstage vibing out to her newest single, and it seems like folks had a great time. We'll see if any other updates come out of it, but three different Halloween costumes is certainly a lot for fans to fawn over... Or hate on, if they don't watch good animated shows.

Elsewhere, though, Megan Thee Stallion's not out of the legal woods yet. Her defamation case against Milagro Gramz took a pause due to Gramz's lawyer representing a murder suspect in the Foolio case. Speaking of which, that suspect – Alicia Andrews – recently received a conviction on charges of manslaughter, which are less serious than the first-degree murder charges she faced.

With more depositions on the horizon, we will see how all of that plays out. It's been a lot for Megan Thee Stallion to handle, but not enough to overpower her quest for a good time with fans. Either way, it probably won't be long before fans do a double take with another social media post.