Megan Thee Stallion Shows Fans Everything's "Bigger In Texas" In New Twerk Session Vid

Entertainment: Hot 97s Summer Jam
June 2, 2019; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; Megan thee Stallion performs during Hot 97's Summer Jam concert at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, June 2, 2019, in East Rutherford. Mandatory Credit: Danielle Parhizkaran/NorthJersey.com via USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
That's the sound of jaws hitting the floor.

Everything is "Bigger In Texas," and Megan Thee Stallion sought to prove that with a new video twerking to her latest hit. Of course, some people never liked this content or think she plays into it too much, but it doesn't make it any less skillful or lust-inducing. Also, it's part of the Houston femcee's expression and a way to engage with fans, whether showing them how it's done or giving them something to enjoy amid a lot of other tough times in her life and career. She recently dropped the In Her Words documentary, which goes over a lot of heavy moments such as taking her mother off life support.

"They had to put her under, and she was just brain dead," Megan Thee Stallion emotionally recalled during her documentary. "I stayed up there every day… just praying that she could shake back from it. But once I realized she wasn’t coming back, I knew I couldn’t keep her like this. I had to make the decision to pull the plug, and she passed the next day. [...] When my mama passed away, I think I really forgot who I was. I lost a lot of confidence because I was so used to my mama telling me what to do. And when life started getting crazy, I didn’t have her."

Megan Thee Stallion Twerks To "Bigger In Texas"

Despite the hardships, Megan Thee Stallion continues to promote a great time with her other forms of social media presence. A clip recently surfaced of her and Dreezy dancing quite provocatively at a Halloween party, and their costumes were also on point. The game of contrasts is a rough one to maintain with conviction, but Meg is able to enjoy herself and share her important statements and beliefs fruitfully.

Meanwhile, controversy continues to ensue concerning the shooting case of Tory Lanez. Whether or not you take his side or Megan Thee Stallion's, you can't deny that the combative back-and-forth extended far beyond the conviction in an excessive manner. The Canadian artist currently seeks appeal, and the court will determine whether or not he will get that second chance. But we have to wait and see.

