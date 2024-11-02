Megan Thee Stallion Recalls Heartbreaking Moment She Took Mother Off Life Support

Megan Thee Stallion gets vulnerable in her new documentary, "In Her Words."

Earlier this week, Megan Thee Stallion's new documentary In Her Words finally hit Prime Video. In it, the Texas rapper gets vulnerable about some of the most difficult moments of her life. This includes being shot by Tory Lanez in 2020, and the loss of her mother.

In 2019, Meg's mother was suffering “back-to-back seizures,” and was eventually declared brain dead. This resulted in her having to make the heartbreaking decision to take her mother off life support. According to her, she knew her mother wouldn't have wanted to live that way, which is why she made the decision.

Megan Thee Stallion Opens Up In New Documentary, In Her Words

Megan Thee Stallion performs on the main stage at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, Calif., Saturday, April 16, 2022. Andy Abeyta / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“They had to put her under, and she was just brain dead,” she recalled. “I stayed up there every day… just praying that she could shake back from it. But once I realized she wasn’t coming back, I knew I couldn’t keep her like this. I had to make the decision to pull the plug, and she passed the next day.” Meg also went on to discuss the impact of her mother's death, revealing that it weighed heavily on her. She was not only her mother but also her manager.