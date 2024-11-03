Megan Thee Stallion & Dreezy Get Sensual & Sultry In Wild Halloween Party Clip

Leave space for Jesus!

Megan Thee Stallion and Dreezy turned heads with their striking Halloween costumes at a party this week, but also due to their unafraid and sensual dances. The former started to grind on top of the latter as onlookers cheered on, turning up the lust and eliminating any doubt that they were having a great time. Meg in particular's had a great Halloween, popping out in a Starfire costume whose homage to the Teen Titans even got DC's James Gunn's approval. Dreezy was also really enjoying herself, and we can only wonder what other shenanigans and free spirits roamed the Hallows' Eve festivities.

Elsewhere, Megan Thee Stallion recently released her hard-hitting In Her Words documentary, which contains some very heavy and intimate moments. "They had to put her under, and she was just brain dead," she remembered about the painful moment she realized that she had to take her mother off life support. "I stayed up there every day… just praying that she could shake back from it. But once I realized she wasn’t coming back, I knew I couldn’t keep her like this. I had to make the decision to pull the plug, and she passed the next day. [...] When my mama passed away, I think I really forgot who I was. I lost a lot of confidence because I was so used to my mama telling me what to do. And when life started getting crazy, I didn’t have her."

Read More: Slim Thug Defends Megan Thee Stallion After She Lied During ABC Interview

Megan Thee Stallion & Dreezy At Halloween Party

However, the documentary also held some other controversial moments regarding the shooting case involving Tory Lanez. For example, Megan Thee Stallion admitted, in part, to lying about her sexual relationship with him to Gayle King during their interview. It caused a lot of debate amid an already volatile and contentious situation.