Jason Lee Alleges Megan Thee Stallion & Winnie Harlow Fought At Michael Rubin's Party

True or false?

Megan Thee Stallion has a lot of gossip floating around her name right now, whether it's her shooting case involving Tory Lanez or album sales. Of course, she's always combated these narratives and many others online with a lot of support, but some scandalous stories probably won't get any sort of explanation. While we can't really call that when it comes to this next rumor, it wouldn't be the first time the Houston femcee popped out to address stories like these. The speculation comes from Jason Lee, who recently alleged on his podcast that she fought with Winnie Harlow at a Michael Rubin party. For the record, the timeline on this allegation is unclear.

"Megan, listen, I wish you the best. You seem happy today," Jason Lee began his remarks on Megan Thee Stallion and Winnie Harlow. "Everybody keeps asking me to release the tea on Megan that I said I was going to release. She got in a fight with Winnie Harlow at Michael Rubin's party. I don't have all the full details yet, and I'm waiting on the video. But I've texted Megan and Winnie, so there you go. Boom. Have a good weekend. It's time for thoughts and prayers."

Jason Lee's Alleged Tea About Megan Thee Stallion & Winnie Harlow

Maybe we'll get a video one day, or maybe this allegation from Jason Lee will remain just a stop on the gossip train without confirmation. Regardless, Megan Thee Stallion has more pressing matters to attend. Plies recently issued a copyright infringement lawsuit against her, Cardi B, GloRilla, and Soulja Boy for allegedly taking his instrumental without permission. Meg's producer clapped back at this legal filing, so we'll see if it results in anything. Maybe it's another case in which a quick settlement or reconciliation becomes water under the bridge.