Megan Thee Stallion Could Score Legal Win After Opposing Lawyers Miss The Mark

The photographer suing Megan Thee Stallion might face an uphill battle.

Megan Thee Stallion continues to face a lawsuit for alleged harassment from her former photographer Emilio Garcia, but she might find a win within it soon. According to journalist Meghann Cuniff, lawyers representing Garcia didn't attend a pre-trial conference in Manhattan federal court last week, and thus could face possible sanctions. In fact, the judge reportedly issued an order for them to explain why they shouldn't face these sanctions via a legal filing by tomorrow (Tuesday, November 12). The next pre-trial conference will reportedly take place on November 18 in Manhattan federal court, and all parties (including the defense) must appear.

Furthermore, the court stated that the plaintiff's legal team did not motion to adjourn the conference before its scheduled time. Of course, none of this means that Megan Thee Stallion will automatically beat this alleged harassment case, but it could pose serious consequences for her opposition. This follows some other online narratives that have spread about the Houston femcee. One of them is Jason Lee's allegations that she fought Winnie Harlow at a Michael Rubin party. But some of these narratives also cross over into the legal realm.

Undeniably, the main one that comes to mind is the conviction of Tory Lanez for shooting Megan Thee Stallion, which remains a highly controversial matter. There are still a lot of conflicting narratives around his appeal, her assessments of the situation, and other details that came about during the trial. Sadly, we seem no closer to detoxifying that discussion and focusing on the facts above all else, and so every motion for appeal or response to it carries some backlash. Also, it doesn't seem like Meg became distracted with all the ruckus, as she remains committed to upholding the truth and justice in her eyes.