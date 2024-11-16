Megan Thee Stallion Wants Ex-Cameraman's Legal Team To Pay For Missing Court

Megan Thee Stallion continues to fight her ex-cameraman's lawsuit for alleged harassment.

Earlier this year, Megan Thee Stallion's former cameraman Emilio Garcia hit her with some shocking allegations. He sued the "Hiss" performer for alleged harassment, creating a hostile work environment, and more. In Garcia's suit, he accuses Meg of sleeping with a woman in front of him, fat-shaming him, and more. According to NBC News, he's seeking six figures in allegedly "unpaid wages, as well as interest on the unpaid wages, unpaid overtime wages and other employee benefits at the legal rate."

This week, journalist Meghann Cuniff reported that lawyers representing Garcia failed to show up for a pre-trial conference in Manhattan. This means they could be sanctioned. The judge also reportedly issued an order asking them to explain why they shouldn't be. Now, per a new post by Cuniff on X, Meg's team wants him sanctioned $6K. Moreover, they're asking that the lawsuit be dismissed without prejudice and refiled once Garcia's lawyer finds counsel in New York.

Megan Thee Stallion's Team Responds To Ex-Cameraman's Lawyers Missing Pre-Trial Conference

Reportedly, the next pre-trial conference is scheduled for November 18. Garcia's allegations are far from the only ones Meg's been hit with throughout her career, however. Earlier this month, for example, Jason Lee accused her of getting into a fight with Winnie Harlow at one of Michael Rubin's white parties. Loren Lorosa later alleged that this had something to do with Tory Lanez, who famously shot Meg in the foot in 2020.

"This all started Because Winnie is Canadian she posted something about Tory Lanez on social in the midst of the Meg x Tory shooting trial stuff .. which Meg allegedly took issue with," she alleged. "Meg and Winnie allegedly get into a verbal Altercation, I’m told Meg allegedly approached Winnie about the post but tons of people there broke it up BEFORE an actual fight could really happened. .. my person who was there alleges.. Meg was going off & yelling at Winnie 'I should beat your a**.'"

