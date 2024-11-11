Megan Thee Stallion & Winnie Harlow's Alleged Fight Sparks Debate On "The Breakfast Club"

Megan Thee Stallion and Winnie Harlow were both topics on the latest episode of The Breakfast Club after Jason Lee of Hollywood Unlocked reported on his podcast that the two got into an altercation during Michael Rubin's Fourth of July party, earlier this year. The morning show discussed the validity of the story as well as who would've won in that fight.
"Everybody keeps asking me to release the tea on Megan that I said I was going to release… she got in a fight with Winnie Harlow at Michael rubin's party," Lee said on his show. "I don't have all the full details yet and I'm waiting on the video but I've texted Megan and Winnie so there you go."
Megan Thee Stallion Poses With Meek Mill & Michael Rubin
As for The Breakfast Club. Charlamagne Tha God began by downplaying the likelihood of a fight having actually happened. "Don't you think you would've heard rumblings about that before?" he asked. From there, the group joked that Megan would've won easily if the fight had happened. Eventually, Envy chimed in to say that a source messaged him to reveal that the two got into a loud argument, but didn't actually come to blows.
"The Breakfast Club" Discusses Winnie Harlow & Megan Thee Stallion
When Hollywood Unlocked shared the clip on Instagram, fans had mixed responses. "I surprisingly believe this because I have met Winnie before and she was absolutely so rude. She was someone I once admired," one user wrote. Another added: "Jason is obsessed with Megan!! Ever since she turned down an interview with him!!" Another brought up the news that Lee recently won an election to become a city councilman. "Didn’t Jason Lee just get elected for council men? And he still out here being messy," they wrote. Check out The Breakfast Club's full discussion of Winnie Harlow and Megan Thee Stallion below.
