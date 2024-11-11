Megan Thee Stallion & Winnie Harlow's Alleged Fight Sparks Debate On "The Breakfast Club"

Jason Lee shared the alleged news, last week.

Megan Thee Stallion and Winnie Harlow were both topics on the latest episode of The Breakfast Club after Jason Lee of Hollywood Unlocked reported on his podcast that the two got into an altercation during Michael Rubin's Fourth of July party, earlier this year. The morning show discussed the validity of the story as well as who would've won in that fight.

"Everybody keeps asking me to release the tea on Megan that I said I was going to release… she got in a fight with Winnie Harlow at Michael rubin's party," Lee said on his show. "I don't have all the full details yet and I'm waiting on the video but I've texted Megan and Winnie so there you go."

Megan Thee Stallion Poses With Meek Mill & Michael Rubin

CULVER CITY, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 12: (L-R) Meek Mill, Megan Thee Stallion, and Michael Rubin attend Michael Rubin's 2022 Fanatics Super Bowl Party on February 12, 2022 in Culver City, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Fanatics)

As for The Breakfast Club. Charlamagne Tha God began by downplaying the likelihood of a fight having actually happened. "Don't you think you would've heard rumblings about that before?" he asked. From there, the group joked that Megan would've won easily if the fight had happened. Eventually, Envy chimed in to say that a source messaged him to reveal that the two got into a loud argument, but didn't actually come to blows.

"The Breakfast Club" Discusses Winnie Harlow & Megan Thee Stallion