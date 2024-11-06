Jason Lee Of Hollywood Unlocked Wins Councilman Race In California

Jason Lee is officially a councilman.

Jason Lee, of Hollywood Unlocked fame, has won the race for Councilman of Stockton, California's sixth district. He was able to do so with 55.7% of the vote over his opponent, Kimberly Warmsley. The victory came amid a night of disappointment for Democrats, as Donald Trump easily secured a Republican win for the presidency.

Lee previously discussed his decision to get into politics during an interview with BET. “It’s very different from being in the media and covering pop culture to being in politics. When I talk on Hollywood Unlocked, people are going to like my opinion or not,” Lee explained to the publication, last month. “But when you're in the streets trying to tackle homelessness, trying to make the streets safer for kids, making sure people live in market-rate housing, and have a community that can thrive again, it’s a very different experience.”

Jason Lee speaks during the Stockton City Council District 6 candidate forum at Delta College’s Dawn Mabalon Forum in Stockton on Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2024. © CLIFFORD OTO/THE STOCKTON RECORD / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

He added: "Running for office took me back to my days of working for the union, which I did for 11 years at [the Service Employees International Union]. This is real purposeful work. I'm not saying the work I do at Hollywood Unlocked isn't purpose-driven, but being able to help people in my community where I grew up, where my family still lives, [and] where I've moved back to is where the heart is. It’s my passion."