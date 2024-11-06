Jason Lee Of Hollywood Unlocked Wins Councilman Race In California

BYCole Blake76 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Syndication: Stockton Record
Jason Lee participates in a candidates forum for Stockton city council district 6 at San Joaquin Delta College in Stockton on Feb. 8, 2024. © CLIFFORD OTO/THE STOCKTON RECORD / USA TODAY NETWORK
Jason Lee is officially a councilman.

Jason Lee, of Hollywood Unlocked fame, has won the race for Councilman of Stockton, California's sixth district. He was able to do so with 55.7% of the vote over his opponent, Kimberly Warmsley. The victory came amid a night of disappointment for Democrats, as Donald Trump easily secured a Republican win for the presidency.

Lee previously discussed his decision to get into politics during an interview with BET. “It’s very different from being in the media and covering pop culture to being in politics. When I talk on Hollywood Unlocked, people are going to like my opinion or not,” Lee explained to the publication, last month. “But when you're in the streets trying to tackle homelessness, trying to make the streets safer for kids, making sure people live in market-rate housing, and have a community that can thrive again, it’s a very different experience.”

Read More: Jason Lee Boldly Lists All The Celebrities He's Seen At Diddy's House

Jason Lee Speaks During Stockton City Council District 6 Candidate Forum

Jason Lee speaks during the Stockton City Council District 6 candidate forum at Delta College’s Dawn Mabalon Forum in Stockton on Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2024. © CLIFFORD OTO/THE STOCKTON RECORD / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

He added: "Running for office took me back to my days of working for the union, which I did for 11 years at [the Service Employees International Union]. This is real purposeful work. I'm not saying the work I do at Hollywood Unlocked isn't purpose-driven, but being able to help people in my community where I grew up, where my family still lives, [and] where I've moved back to is where the heart is. It’s my passion."

On the other side of the country, Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis also made headlines for winning her bid for reelection. On top of the presidency, the Associated Press reports that Republicans have won control of the U.S. Senate as well. Be on the lookout for further updates on Jason Lee on HotNewHipHop.

Read More: Jason Lee Shares Defiant Response To JAY-Z And Beyonce After They Allegedly Reached Out To Him About Diddy

[Via] [Via]

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
...