Jason Lee Boldly Lists All The Celebrities He's Seen At Diddy's House

Jason Lee is spilling some alleged Diddy tea, although it's important to note that this doesn't implicate anyone explicitly.

Jason Lee dropped a couple of bombshells when he specifically named many celebrities he's seen at Diddy's parties, even though he made it clear that this doesn't actually implicate them in his scandal in any way. "You know, a lot of these celebrities... Every single celebrity in the culture has been to Diddy's house," he said on Instagram Live. "Which means they've gone through all his phones, text messages. I can read you my text messages to Diddy. 'What day is it airing on the show, on the network? Are you coming on the show? Diddy, what's this?' It's all been business for me. It's been business for me.

"I don't have nothing inappropriate to them people, because I don't deal with them like that," Jason Lee continued concerning Diddy. "So you mean to tell me, all those late nights, 'What you doing, where you at?' I've seen Jay-Z at his house, I've seen TD Jakes, Chris Brown, Jordyn Woods, Travis Scott, Beyoncé, Teyana Taylor, I've seen them all. Now, we was all in the backyard, but I've seen them all. I've seen Usher there, DaBaby, Justin Bieber, I've seen... Everybody's been to a Diddy party!

Jason Lee Speaks On Diddy Parties

"I've seen Lindsay Lohan, Ashton Kutcher, Demi Moore, Tyrese, Amber Rose, I've seen them all up in there!" Jason Lee went on. "Mary J. Blige. I've seen them all. But just because you go to a Diddy party doesn't mean that you were getting sprayed down with vaseline and baby oil. 'Cause I can tell you right now, ain't nobody ever sprayed me with nothing, and I don't even play around like that. Let me tell you about me. I am so private with my personal intimacy that I love the fact that my business is private. Anything I've ever made public, I've talked about on my show.