Jason Lee Boldly Lists All The Celebrities He's Seen At Diddy's House

BYGabriel Bras Nevares13.3K Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Escape To Total Rewards At Gotham Hall, New York
NEW YORK, NY - MARCH 01: Sean "P Diddy" Combs performs during Escape To Total Rewards at Gotham Hall on March 1, 2012 in New York City. (Photo by Larry Busacca/Getty Images for Caesars Entertainment)
Jason Lee is spilling some alleged Diddy tea, although it's important to note that this doesn't implicate anyone explicitly.

Jason Lee dropped a couple of bombshells when he specifically named many celebrities he's seen at Diddy's parties, even though he made it clear that this doesn't actually implicate them in his scandal in any way. "You know, a lot of these celebrities... Every single celebrity in the culture has been to Diddy's house," he said on Instagram Live. "Which means they've gone through all his phones, text messages. I can read you my text messages to Diddy. 'What day is it airing on the show, on the network? Are you coming on the show? Diddy, what's this?' It's all been business for me. It's been business for me.

"I don't have nothing inappropriate to them people, because I don't deal with them like that," Jason Lee continued concerning Diddy. "So you mean to tell me, all those late nights, 'What you doing, where you at?' I've seen Jay-Z at his house, I've seen TD Jakes, Chris Brown, Jordyn Woods, Travis Scott, Beyoncé, Teyana Taylor, I've seen them all. Now, we was all in the backyard, but I've seen them all. I've seen Usher there, DaBaby, Justin Bieber, I've seen... Everybody's been to a Diddy party!

Read More: Diddy Accused Of "Literally Assaulting Men" By Former Da Band Member

Jason Lee Speaks On Diddy Parties

"I've seen Lindsay Lohan, Ashton Kutcher, Demi Moore, Tyrese, Amber Rose, I've seen them all up in there!" Jason Lee went on. "Mary J. Blige. I've seen them all. But just because you go to a Diddy party doesn't mean that you were getting sprayed down with vaseline and baby oil. 'Cause I can tell you right now, ain't nobody ever sprayed me with nothing, and I don't even play around like that. Let me tell you about me. I am so private with my personal intimacy that I love the fact that my business is private. Anything I've ever made public, I've talked about on my show.

"I've been pretty much an open book with the action and activities," Jason Lee concluded. "But I try to conceal the names because I don't want people bothering them. I learned, as people started getting to know me, they would go track down anybody I'm involved with and then harass them. The people I deal with are private people. They don't want their business in the streets, and we ain't spraying each other down with baby oil."

Read More: Katt Williams Believes Diddy Will "Snitch On Everybody"

[via]

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a music and pop culture news writer for HotNewHipHop. He started in 2022 as a weekend writer and, since joining the team full-time, has developed a strong knowledge in hip-hop news and releases. Whether it’s regular coverage or occasional interviews and album reviews, he continues to search for the most relevant news for his audience and find the best new releases in the genre. What excites him the most is finding pop culture stories of interest, as well as a deeper passion for the art form of hip-hop and its contemporary output. Specifically, Gabriel enjoys the fringes of rap music: the experimental, boundary-pushing, and raw alternatives to the mainstream sound. As a proud native of San Juan, Puerto Rico, he also stays up-to-date with the archipelago’s local scene and its biggest musical exponents in reggaetón, salsa, indie, and beyond. Before working at HotNewHipHop, Gabriel produced multiple short documentaries, artist interviews, venue spotlights, and audio podcasts on a variety of genres and musical figures. Hardcore punk and Go-go music defined much of his coverage during his time at the George Washington University in D.C. His favorite hip-hop artists working today are Tyler, The Creator, Boldy James, JPEGMAFIA, and Earl Sweatshirt.
...