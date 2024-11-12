Megan Thee Stallion & Winnie Harlow's Disagreement Allegedly Centered Around Troy Lanez

Megan Thee Stallion was allegedly upset about a post on social media.

Megan Thee Stallion and Winnie Harlow's reported argument at Michael Rubin's Fourth of July party allegedly centered around Tory Lanez, according to Loren Lorosa. She claimed on X (formerly Twitter) that the disagreement had to do with something Harlow had previously posted online about the rapper. Jason Lee was the first to break the news of the fight, doing so on his podcast. "Everybody keeps asking me to release the tea on Megan that I said I was going to release… she got in a fight with Winnie Harlow at Michael rubin's party," Lee said on his show. "I don't have all the full details yet and I'm waiting on the video but I've texted Megan and Winnie so there you go."

As for additional details, Lorosa explained: "This all started Because Winnie is Canadian she posted something about Tory Lanez on social in the midst of the Meg x Tory shooting trial stuff .. which Meg allegedly took issue with." She added that Harlow didn't intend for the post to come off as being against Megan, and once it did, she deleted it. Lorosa added that Harlow attempted to apologize to Megan, but she left her on read.

Megan Thee Stallion Attends Michael Rubin's Super Bowl Party

CULVER CITY, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 12: (L-R) Meek Mill, Megan Thee Stallion, and Michael Rubin attend Michael Rubin's 2022. Fanatics Super Bowl Party on February 12, 2022 in Culver City, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Fanatics)

Lorosa added that once the party came, "Meg and Winnie allegedly get into a verbal Altercation, I’m told Meg allegedly approached Winnie about the post but tons of people there broke it up BEFORE an actual fight could really happened. .. my person who was there alleges.. Meg was going off & yelling at Winnie 'I should beat your ass.'"

Loren Lorosa Reports On Megan Thee Stallion & Winnie Harlow

Lanez allegedly shot Megan back in 2020 and is currently serving a 10-year prison sentence after a jury convicted him on three felony charges in regard to the incident. Check out Lorosa's report about Megan Thee Stallion and Winnie Harlow below.