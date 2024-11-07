Tory Lanez Issues Scathing Response To Woman Suing Him Over Alleged 2021 Car Accident

BYGabriel Bras Nevares
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Entertainment: Hot 97s Summer Jam
June 2, 2019; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; Tory Lanez performs during Hot 97's Summer Jam concert at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, June 2, 2019, in East Rutherford. Mandatory Credit: Danielle Parhizkaran/NorthJersey.com via USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Tory thinks the woman is stalling the release of medical records.

Tory Lanez continues to be a big name in the headlines over new revelations and discussion over his conviction for shooting Megan Thee Stallion. However, he also has other legal issues to deal with. One of them is a woman named Krishna Grullon's 2022 lawsuit over an alleged 2021 car accident in which she accused the Canadian artist of sideswiping her vehicle. She was reportedly four months pregnant at the time and alleged that he did not "maintain a proper lookout," "yield," "obey a traffic signal," or "use due car." Also, Grullon claims that Lanez never left his vehicle, and wants to make him accountable for the "pain and suffering, loss of past wages, loss of future earning capacity, mental anguish, and loss of enjoyment of life" that she claims the crash caused.

However, the Lost Tapes artist alleged his innocence back in 2022 and continues to do so via his legal team. They claim that he was never in any sort of accident. Now, according to an In Touch report, a court motion filed on Tory Lanez's behalf alleged that Krishna Grullon stalled and continues to stall her release of her medical records to his team. As such, he reportedly seeks to convince a judge to force her to hand these records over.

Read More: Megan Thee Stallion Breaks Down In Tears After Hearing Tory Lanez’s Guilty Verdict In New Doc

Tory Lanez Responds To Alleged Car Accident Lawsuit

Nevertheless, Krishna Grullon and her family member Jesse, who was in the passenger seat at the time, are suing Tory Lanez for damages, which remain undisclosed at press time. In addition, as of writing this article, the judge in this case has not yet offered a ruling on this motion. Elsewhere, his legal team continues to fight for an appeal in the Megan Thee Stallion case, an attempt that the court has yet to make a decisive ruling on.

Other legal actions regarding Tory Lanez, though, have nothing to do with the Canadian musician himself. For example, Megan Thee Stallion recently sued YouTuber Milagro Gramz for the alleged spread of misinformation regarding that shooting case. We will see how that particular legal battle ends up. As for Krishna Grullon's situation, we will also have to wait and see.

Read More: Megan Thee Stallion's Lawyer Responds To Tory Lanez's Missing Gun Claims

[via]

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
...