Tory Lanez Issues Scathing Response To Woman Suing Him Over Alleged 2021 Car Accident

Tory thinks the woman is stalling the release of medical records.

Tory Lanez continues to be a big name in the headlines over new revelations and discussion over his conviction for shooting Megan Thee Stallion. However, he also has other legal issues to deal with. One of them is a woman named Krishna Grullon's 2022 lawsuit over an alleged 2021 car accident in which she accused the Canadian artist of sideswiping her vehicle. She was reportedly four months pregnant at the time and alleged that he did not "maintain a proper lookout," "yield," "obey a traffic signal," or "use due car." Also, Grullon claims that Lanez never left his vehicle, and wants to make him accountable for the "pain and suffering, loss of past wages, loss of future earning capacity, mental anguish, and loss of enjoyment of life" that she claims the crash caused.

However, the Lost Tapes artist alleged his innocence back in 2022 and continues to do so via his legal team. They claim that he was never in any sort of accident. Now, according to an In Touch report, a court motion filed on Tory Lanez's behalf alleged that Krishna Grullon stalled and continues to stall her release of her medical records to his team. As such, he reportedly seeks to convince a judge to force her to hand these records over.

Tory Lanez Responds To Alleged Car Accident Lawsuit

Nevertheless, Krishna Grullon and her family member Jesse, who was in the passenger seat at the time, are suing Tory Lanez for damages, which remain undisclosed at press time. In addition, as of writing this article, the judge in this case has not yet offered a ruling on this motion. Elsewhere, his legal team continues to fight for an appeal in the Megan Thee Stallion case, an attempt that the court has yet to make a decisive ruling on.