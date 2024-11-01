Tory Lanez Includes A Desiigner Collab In This Week's Edition Of The Lost Tapes

Lanez is back with raunchier cuts this time around.

I take the jet so much like I don't land enough I got a pretty thing that need a man, huh But she know I'm not a cop and I don't handcuff You do, you do, you do, keep it real, ice on the grill Call me later on, I might put up half a mill' And you gon' back that a** 'cause you know I really will, yeah

"Slow Fade" is about the hitmakers' poor dating practice tendencies, as they focus more on having a good time rather than sticking around for the long term. Conversely, "Alexandria" sees Tory hooked on a woman and how he wants to see things last. Every time Lanez drops these Lost Tapes, it's always interesting to see what ideas he was cooking up at each time. Listening to "Alexandria" and "Slow Fade" you can certainly hear that these were created in the vein of 2018's LoVE me NOw. There are also some hints of Chixtape 5 in both as well, as he was in that crooning mode on each tape. You can check out "Alexandria" and "Slow Fade" with the YouTube links provided below.

Tory Lanez isn't slowing down on the Lost Tapes one bit, as this week presents two 2019 cuts with one featuring Desiigner . Throughout these last couple of months, the Canadian jack of all trades has hit us with certain themes for these weekly releases. Sometimes it's a combo of songs from a particular year . On other occasions he sticks with a certain genre. Or he will hit fans with uber-aggressive rapping or his auto-tuned R&B cuts. The latter is the case this time around, as Lanez (and Desiigner) are focusing on sex and raunchy intimacy.

