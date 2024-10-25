Tory Lanez Officially Releases Prized 2016 Throwaways "Real Addresses" & "For Real" In Lost Tapes Format

OG fans know this is one of his best from the "Fargo Fridays" era.

I see n****s get religious when their hell was comin' I had to trust the plug sometimes I had no scale up on me Whip a couple litres now Trap house got too hot and now I'm trappin' out my fiend's house Had to break the lease though And I pay my little n**** just to watch out for police now

But recently, Tory Lanez, through his weekly "Lost Tapes" series, has brought out "Real Addresses" officially. However, if you have been paying attention to this stretch of his career, you would know he gives his fans a twofer. The equally aggressive and hype "For Real" from 2016 is also a part of this drop. It's a great time for his supporters, as they have been rejoicing online over this move to finally bring them out on DSPs. However, this weekend, he hasn't dropped. Hopefully, this trend won't continue, but we'd understand given Lanez's circumstances. For now, revisit "Real Addresses" and "For Real" below.

The FARGO FRIDAYS era for Tory Lanez was a special time . If you have been following the website closely, you may remember that it was a collaboration between us and the Canadian rapper and singer. It lasted for a few years, ultimately wrapping up in 2017 with "I Sip." Overall, there are 36 songs in total and a lot of them are some of his fans' favorites. One of them for sure is 2016's "Real Addresses," which made a massive splash on YouTube. It's been floating around the internet since that time and on DSPs under a different user on Spotify.

