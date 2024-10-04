Tory Lanez Reissues One Of His Foundational Projects In "Lost Cause"

Tory announced the rerelease is emotional fashion.

The theme for Tory Lanez in 2024 has been to revisit the good ole' days. What we mean is that the Canadian rapper, singer, and producer has treated longtime fans to some of his older works that never got official releases. It started in early July with him dropping off "Lost Tapes" from various points in his over 10-year career. Just a few weeks later, Tory decided to give all of these songs a home on his "Free Tory Playlist", which he announced via a prison phone call. In addition to that, "The Color Violet" MC would reveal that he was going to include some new songs from behind bars via the "Prison Tapes". Sadly, they are currently discontinued until further notice. But this setback hasn't deterred Tory Lanez because he's still giving the people what they want with material like Lost Cause.

OG supporters will know what this is. But for those that don't, this a 2014 mixtape that also never got to see the light of day on DSPs. It's one of his earliest projects and in listening to it, you can certainly see how this helped lay the groundwork for what we know Tory's sound to be today. That being the mixture of rap and R&B with some hints of alternative R&B. Lanez announced its rerelease in pretty emotional fashion on IG earlier this week by thanking Trina for helping make his music dreams reality. Check out the 10-year-old release (as of October 1), now.

Lost Cause - Tory Lanez

Lost Cause Tracklist:

  1. Grandma's Crib
  2. Mama Told Me
  3. Dry Your I's
  4. A Week Straight
  5. Gold
  6. With It (We Did It)
  7. Selfish (York University)
  8. I-95
  9. Priceless
  10. The Mission
  11. Henny In Hand
  12. The Godfather

