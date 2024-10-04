Tory Lanez Reissues One Of His Foundational Projects In "Lost Cause"

The theme for Tory Lanez in 2024 has been to revisit the good ole' days. What we mean is that the Canadian rapper, singer, and producer has treated longtime fans to some of his older works that never got official releases. It started in early July with him dropping off "Lost Tapes" from various points in his over 10-year career. Just a few weeks later, Tory decided to give all of these songs a home on his "Free Tory Playlist", which he announced via a prison phone call. In addition to that, "The Color Violet" MC would reveal that he was going to include some new songs from behind bars via the "Prison Tapes". Sadly, they are currently discontinued until further notice. But this setback hasn't deterred Tory Lanez because he's still giving the people what they want with material like Lost Cause.