Tory Lanez Shows Love To Trina For Launching His Career While Announcing Rerelease Of Old Mixtape

Making a massive impact in music is certainly a tall task. If the artist is driven enough, they are going to do everything they possibly can to make their dreams a reality. Sometimes, up and coming artists have to fend for themselves and go lone wolf. For Tory Lanez, it was certainly trending that way for some time. About a decade ago, the Canadian rapper was having to sleep in his old girlfriend's car and his manager's couch due to his financial struggles. Unfortunately, Tory's girl broke things off with him, so he was having to find a new temporary place to stay.
That's when Trina came through for then young and bubbling talent, according to a recent inspirational IG post (via AllHipHop). For Tory, the story goes, "I remember showing her the song for ‘Godfather’. She looked at me and said, 'That’s the song that’s going to get you a deal'. She put five bands up and helped me get the video shot. Coincidentally, the same director from that video, shot another video from the project for free. That video ended up being ‘Henny in Hand’. Two months later, Interscope watched both videos and couldn’t believe it was the same person on both songs. That led to me getting signed and the rest was history".
Tory Lanez Shouts Out Trina On Instagram
Because of Trina's unwavering support and generosity, Tory was able to build out his sound and brand. It's part of the reason why the now star multi-talent is also revealing the rerelease of the mixtape in which those two songs land on. That project is Lost Cause and it's coming on October 1, which is the day it turns 10. On top of that incredible news, Tory will also be continuing this reissuing run moving forward. "This will be the first of many classic mixtapes of mine that I will officially release on DSPs now that I am INDEPENDENT!!!☂️".
What are your thoughts on Tory Lanez divulging that Trina was helping him throughout the early stages of his career? Are you excited about the rerelease of his Lost Cause mixtape, why or why not? Have you ever heard this project? If so, what are your favorite tracks? We would like to hear what you have to say, so leave your thoughts in the comments. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding Tory Lanez and Trina. Finally, stay with us for everything else going on in the world of music.