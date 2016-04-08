fargo fridays
- NewsTory Lanez Spits Bars & Croons Through The Chorus On "Shot Clock Violations"The hitmaker returns with another Fargo Friday release that shows his versatility.By Erika Marie
- NewsTory Lanez Flexes His Bars On "Florida Sh*t"We have yet another Fargo Friday inclusion to close out the week, and Lanez takes over the Sunshine State,By Erika Marie
- NewsTory Lanez Slows Things Down On "Taken Care"The singer delivers another edition of Fargo Fridays.By Erika Marie
- NewsTory Lanez Brings Back Fargo Fridays & Drops Off “Watch For Your Soul”Listen to Tory Lanez's new Fargo Friday release "Watch For Your Soul."By Kevin Goddard
- MusicTory Lanez Says Label Told Him To Wait On Releasing Music Until "Broke Leg" DropsNew music from Tory is on the way. By Aron A.
- MusicTory Lanez Teases Imminent Mixtape Release: "International Fargo"Is it about to be a Fargo Friday?By Alex Zidel
- MusicTory Lanez Plans On Flooding 2019 With New Music, Starting With "Freaky"Tory Lanez is ready to begin his campaign. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicTory Lanez Shares "Love Me Now" Release Date & Cover ArtTory Lanez new album drops at the end of the month.By Aron A.
- MusicTory Lanez Previews New “Fargo Friday” Release Dropping This WeekCheck out a snippet of Tory Lanez's upcoming "Fargo Friday" release dropping tomorrow.By Kevin Goddard
- NewsTory Lanez & Moneybagg Yo Link Up On New Song "B.A.B.Y"Tory Lanez lets off another new track for "Fargo Fridays."By Aron A.
- NewsTory Lanez Drops "Numbers Out The Gym" On His 26th BirthdayTory Lanez delivers "Numbers Out The Gym" as promised.By Devin Ch
- MusicTory Lanez To Bring Back #FargoFridays This Week; Previews New SongCheck out a preview of Tory Lanez's forthcoming song "Numbers Out The Gym."By Kevin Goddard
- Original ContentLitty: Tory Lanez's Best "Fargo Fridays" ReleasesReliving seven of the best releases from Tory Lanez's #FargoFridays series.By Danny Schwartz
- NewsTimeHNHH Premiere! Tory Lanez drops off two new songs, happy belated Fargo Friday!By Rose Lilah
- NewsBodmon SongHappy Fargo Friday. Here goes the latest release from Tory Lanez and Play Picasso, "Bodmon."By Rose Lilah
- NewsSuper FreakyTory Lanez's fan-favorite series Fargo Fridays is back with "Super Freaky."By Rose Lilah
- NewsAugust 19thHNHH Premiere!! Tory Lanez connects with Jahlil Beats for "August 19th."By Rose Lilah
- NewsControlla (Remix)Tory Lanez boldly remixes Drake's "Controlla." By Angus Walker
- NewsLuvHNHH Premiere!! Tory Lanez releases a new single from his forthcoming debut album, "Luv."By Rose Lilah
- NewsUnforgetfulHNHH Premiere!! The second Fargo Friday leak from Tory Lanez, with production from London On Da Track.By Rose Lilah
- NewsFor RealHNHH Premiere!! Fargo Friday. You know what it is.By Rose Lilah
- NewsLine Up The FlexHNHH Premiere!!!! Tory and Ferg go in on "Line Up The Flex."By Rose Lilah