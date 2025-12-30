Teyana Taylor & Aaron Pierre Have Broken Up

Teyana Taylor and Aaron Pierre have officially parted ways, according to a new report from Page Six. Citing sources close to the couple, the outlet revealed that they've gone their separate ways after spending less than a year together. No reason for the break-up was given.

When The Neighborhood Talk shared the news on Instagram, fans expressed support for both parties in the comments section. "It was nice whilst it lasted im sure they both had fun," one user wrote. Another added: "That was NEVER a serious relationship but cute fun and some good PR."

Teyana Taylor & Aaron Pierre Relationship Timeline

Teyana Taylor and Aaron Pierre first sparked dating rumors while attending the Fifteen Percent Pledge Gala in Los Angeles in February. Shortly after that, they were spotted together at the Vanity Fair Oscar party.

Taylor seemingly confirmed their relationship with the release of a trailer for her 2025 album, Escape Room. In it, she and Pierre shared an intimate kiss. They then went Instagram official on Pierre's 31st birthday.

Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter, Taylor opened up about their relationship. “That’s my apple pie, and we are each other’s safe space,” she said. “If that’s something that I decide to say, then it’s going to be something that we say together.”

In other news, both Teyana Taylor and Aaron Pierre are finishing up huge years for their respective careers in 2025. Taylor starred in Paul Thomas Anderson's new film, One Battle After Another. In doing so, she played Perfidia Beverly Hills, a revolutionary and love interest of Leonardo DiCaprio's character. She also dropped her aforementioned album, Escape Room, back in August.

Pierre, on the other hand, landed a role in the upcoming movie, Star Wars: Starfighter. The project began filming earlier this year, although it's not scheduled to hit theaters until May 28, 2027. The rest of the cast includes Ryan Gosling, Flynn Gray, Matt Smith, Mia Goth, Simon Bird, Jamael Westman, Daniel Ings, and Amy Adams.