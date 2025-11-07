Teyana Taylor Opens Up About Aaron Pierre Relationship, Calls Him "Apple Pie" And "Safe Space"

Teyana Taylor has opened up about her relationship with British actor Aaron Pierre, describing him as her "apple pie" and "safe space." In a new Hollywood Reporter interview, the multi-hyphenate artist gave fans a rare glimpse into her love life. Moreover, it's been one year after finalizing her divorce from former NBA player Iman Shumpert, with whom she shares two daughters, Junie (9) and Rue Rose (5).

Taylor and Pierre first sparked romance rumors after starring together as lovers in the visual album for her latest project, Escape Room. While the pair has remained relatively private, Taylor’s recent comments suggest that their bond runs deep.

“That’s my apple pie, and we are each other’s safe space,” she told THR. When asked about defining the relationship, she added, “If that’s something that I decide to say, then it’s going to be something that we say together.”

Read More: Iman Shumpert Firmly Addresses Amber Rose Affair Rumors

Teyana Taylor on Aaron Pierre

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 02: Teyana Taylor attends the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 02, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Taylor Hill/FilmMagic) NEW YORK, NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 01: Aaron Pierre attends National Geographic's "Genius: MLK/X" New York Premiere at The Paley Museum on February 01, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

The quote quickly spread online, with fans supporting Taylor in her new love. For many, it’s a refreshing new chapter to see. Especially since she's been very open about her journey toward healing and self-discovery since her split from Shumpert in 2024.

Professionally, Taylor has stayed busy as well, juggling acting, directing, and music. This is an impressive feat considering she's also been navigating a public divorce.

However, she's in a new relationship and also mentioned she’s not rushing to label it -- which is a good sign. One can assume that she's found peace and partnership on her own terms. Moreover, fans are here for this new era of love and balance.