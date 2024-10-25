Megan Thee Stallion Shows Her Adoration For Houston Rap Culture With "Bigger In Texas" Visual

Numerous Texas MCs make cameos in her love letter to the late 90's-2000's.

One of those prime examples is "Bigger In Texas," the lead-off cut for this extended version of her self-titled record. The brand-new visual especially shows off her love for the Lone Star State with the over-the-top lowriders, Johnny Dang's famous jewelry store, and plenty of cameos from artists that paved the way. Slim Thug , Paul Wall , and Sauce Walka are just a few that show love to the H-Town Hottie. As for the track itself, Meg brings her patented flow, adlibs, bars, and the whole bit and it's a pretty impressive display regardless of how much you've heard this formula. There are some hilarious flashes of her humor as well with gut-busting bars like, "Pockets gettin' thickеr and thicker, I'm tastin' the money, it look likе I ate a few hundreds / I just hopped on a G6, I'm gettin' head while I'm playin' my Switch, hm."

Megan Thee Stallion , while providing a lot of bangers on MEGAN, it's subsequent ACT II takes all gas and no brakes to a new level. If the cover wasn't telling enough for you, it does hint at the sonic direction for these 13 new tracks. The gaudy diamond-encrusted font and her extravagant grill scream that this is going to be strictly Southern hip-hop slappers. Right on cue, you are going to put in the time machine as the Houston rapper is doing just that with the wavy synths to the familiar drum patterns. This is easily the most she has leaned into her H-Town roots in her music and most of the love letters do the era justice.

About The Author

Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.