Megan Thee Stallion Unveils The Tracklist For "Megan: Act II"

Megan Thee Stallion's MEGAN era was ultimately a very successful one. The Houston rapper, producer, and songwriter moved around 64,000 copies in its initial week. It led to a number three debut on the Billboard Hot 200 chart it spawned several major singles. "Mamushi," "HISS," and "Cobra," are a few of them to rattle off, but she's not stopping there. Last Friday, October 18, it was revealed that an extension of the project is on the way, and we are extremely close to that happening now.
Megan Thee Stallion will be releasing MEGAN: ACT II this Friday, October 25 and in that previous announcement, she also showed off its Memphis-inspired cover art that was plucked from the 2000s. With us being just two days away from it, the superstar act is looking to build as much anticipation as possible. She's doing so today by unveiling the tracklist, which is officially a 13-song collection. Given that it's directly attached to MEGAN, it's more of sequel, rather than a deluxe.
Megan Thee Stallion Has Fans Amped For "Act II"
Peppered throughout the set are a few features. It will include Flo Milli on "Roc Steady,: RM on the lead single for ACT II, "Neva Play," and Korean girl supergroup TWICE on the remix of "Mamushi." Yuki Chiba, the original feature, remains on this new version as well. Megan Thee Stallion shared all of these details on her Instagram, saying, "Here is thee track list hotties MEGAN ACT II OUT THIS FRIDAY 🦋✨💕 CDS available now." Those physical copies are on her website and it will include both the first and second legs of MEGAN.
MEGAN: ACT II Tracklist:
- Bigger In Texas
- Bourbon Freestyle
- Number One Rule
- Roc Steady (feat. Flo Milli)
- Best Friend
- Right Now
- Mamushi Remix (Ft. TWICE & Yuki Chiba)
- TYG (Ft. Spiritbox)
- Motion
- Fell In Love
- He Think I Love Him
- Like A Freak
- Neva Play (feat. RM)