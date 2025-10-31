Queen Latifah Praises Megan Thee Stallion As Hip-Hop’s Future Star

Hip-hop royalty recognized hip-hop’s next generation this week when Queen Latifah delivered high praise for Megan Thee Stallion during her appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show. Latifah took a moment to reflect on their surprise Coachella link-up. She proceeded to call the Houston rapper a major force carrying the torch for women in rap. “She’s so cool, she’s so fun, she’s so very talented and strong in her spot,” Latifah told Hudson on Tuesday’s episode. “I love that energy carrying Hip-Hop into the future, of course.”

The two icons first shared the stage earlier this year when Latifah joined Megan for an unannounced moment at Coachella. Of course, this moment instantly went viral. Fans online called it a “full-circle moment,” watching one of rap’s pioneering women pass the mic (literally and figuratively) to one of today’s biggest stars.

Queen Latifah Had Nice Things To Say About Megan

For Queen Latifah, whose résumé spans Grammy wins, Emmy and Oscar nods, and trailblazing achievements in rap and film, her co-sign holds real weight. She helped break barriers for women in hip-hop in the late ’80s and early ’90s with tracks like "U.N.I.T.Y." Furthermore, seeing her recognize Megan speaks volumes.

Meanwhile, Megan has been busy with addressing the online hate she's been getting. She took to IG live to credit the hate to paid bots. "People are getting paid to do this. These are bots, these are paid people. Like, if you scroll through some of these people’s tweets, it be a man that’s been tweeting about sports for eight years. Now all of a sudden, he just hate Megan Thee Stallion. These people are getting paid to do this. Stop listening to them. B*tch, they time up."