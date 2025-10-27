Megan Thee Stallion Calls Out Alleged Paid Bots For Attacking Her

Gold House 4th Annual Gold Gala - Program
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MAY 10: Honoree Megan Thee Stallion accepts the One House award onstage during the Gold House 4th Annual Gold Gala at The Music Center on May 10, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for Gold House)
Megan Thee Stallion is already dealing with Milagro Gramz, so she's been done with people allegedly trying to ruin her image.

Megan Thee Stallion is done taking garbage from everyone who's willing to speak ill of her. The Houston femcee hopped on a livestream over the weekend to call out an alleged, coordinated attack online. In the video caught by Live Bitez, the songwriter expressed her anger over this alleged wave of hate.

What's more is that she believes that bots are spearheading all of this. "When I do peep online and see what y’all doing, I feel like y’all get so easily riled up and easily discouraged when y’all know people get paid to talk crazy about me. Like, don’t it seem a little weird like how overwhelming a lot of Megan Thee Stallion hate seem? Like, it don’t seem right, do it?"

She continued her incensed rant, "It’s not, because people are getting paid to do this. These are bots, these are paid people. Like, if you scroll through some of these people’s tweets, it be a man that’s been tweeting about sports for eight years. Now all of a sudden, he just hate Megan Thee Stallion. These people are getting paid to do this. Stop listening to them. B*tch, they time up."

But that's not all Megan claims these bots are talking down on.

Megan Thee Stallion "LOVER GIRL"

"What is there even to hate on? I don’t be doing that. I’ll be in the house with my man, with my dogs, watching anime, at the studio." From the sounds of it, these alleged detractors have issues with her lifestyle, too.

To conclude, she encouraged her fans to ignore the noise and only respond when the time calls for it. "When I give y’all something to cry about, cry about it, alright? Then we can start crying. I ain’t gave y’all nothing to cry about yet. Fight back when it’s a reason to fight. We’re chilling right now, Hotties. We’re listening to ‘Lover Girl,’ babe."

Speaking of that track, it's Meg's newest single. It's a sensual and sultry one that was inspired by her current boyfriend, Klay Thompson. On it, she raps, "Your n**** fantasy, my man reality / I had to lock in when I found out he could handle me / [...] / Most n***as want attention, my n***a give me his / He know he a star, but he my biggest fan."

