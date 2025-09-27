Female Hip Hop

News
Music
Nitty Scott, MC Calls Cap On Doja Cat’s New “Vie” Solo Writer Accolade
Nitty Scott, MC rose to prominence in hip hop during the Blog Era. She has collaborations with Kendrick Lamar and Zion I.
By
Bryson "Boom" Paul
September 27, 2025
2.5K Views