Slim Thug Admits He'll Have To Be "Patient" With His Megan Thee Stallion Crush

BY Cole Blake 861 Views
2025 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 2 - Day 3
INDIO, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 20: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Megan Thee Stallion performs at Coachella Stage during the 2025 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 20, 2025 in Indio, California. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for Coachella)
Slim Thug says he isn't giving up hope, despite the straight-forward rejection from Megan Thee Stallion at Coachella.

Slim Thug says he's going to be patient with regards to his crush on Megan Thee Stallion. His comments come after Megan shot down his original theory about her liking him during her performance at Coachella, last weekend. Thug addressed the situation in a recent Instagram video caught by Billboard.

“I can’t do Megan Thee Stallion. Gotta do Megan Thee Auntie, 10 years later," Slim Thug joked in the clip. He added that he's not giving up hope, but is still grateful for the love she showed him on stage-- even if it wasn't romantic.

"She gave me a shout-out, said my name on Coachella stage,” he said. “And then she called me ‘babe.’ Come on now, that’s a lot. That was a good shout-out. Played my songs, everything. Streams up on ‘Thug From Around the Way.’ We good. We love all that, man … Imma be patient, man. Gotta come home. Slim ain’t going nowhere.”

The drama began after Megan Thee Stallion performed covers of his songs, “Thug From Around The Way” and “Still Tippin'” during her performance at Coachella's opening weekend. Afterward, Slim took to social media to theorize that she is interested in him. “If that ain’t a ‘I want you, daddy’ call, I don’t know what is,” he said at the time. “I know she got a crush on me by this point. She danced to two of my songs!”

Megan Thee Stallion Coachella Performance

The following weekend, Megan took the stage again, but this time clarified she has no interest in Slim Thug. “And no Slim Thug, this don’t mean I want you,” she joked. “I just like your music.”

As for the rest of her Coachella performance, Megan Thee Stallion put on a star-studded show. Running through a setlist of her biggest hits, she also brought out Queen Latifah, Victoria Monet, and Ciara. The setlist included: "Savage," "Big Ole Freak," "Mamushi," and many more.

