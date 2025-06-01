Slim Thug Left Heartbroken After Seeing Megan Thee Stallion With Sauce Walka

Slim Thug has been posting on social media about having a crush on Megan Thee Stallion since her performance at Coachella.

Slim Thug shared a series of heartbroken emojis on Instagram after seeing a video of Megan Thee Stallion walking with Sauce Walka. Thug had recently theorized that Megan had a crush on him after she performed covers of his songs, “Thug From Around The Way” and “Still Tippin'” during her performance at Coachella, earlier this year.

Taking to social media afterward, he expressed his admiration for Megan. “If that ain’t a ‘I want you, daddy’ call, I don’t know what is,” he said at the time. “I know she got a crush on me by this point. She danced to two of my songs!”

The following weekend, Megan took the stage at the event once again, but this time clarified she has no interest in Slim Thug. “And no Slim Thug, this don’t mean I want you,” she joked before launching into more covers. “I just like your music.”

After that, Thug said online that he plans to be patient regarding his crush on the rapper. “I can’t do Megan Thee Stallion. Gotta do Megan Thee Auntie, 10 years later," Slim Thug joked. "She gave me a shout-out, said my name on Coachella stage. And then she called me ‘babe.’ Come on now, that’s a lot. That was a good shout-out. Played my songs, everything. Streams up on ‘Thug From Around the Way.’ We good. We love all that, man … Imma be patient, man. Gotta come home. Slim ain’t going nowhere.”

Megan Thee Stallion DreamCon

In other news, Megan Thee Stallion attended DreamCon over the weekend while dressed as the Bleach anime character, Yoruichi Shihōin. While at the event, she announced that she's teaming up with Carl Jones for her own anime series on Prime Video.

“You ain’t never seen an anime like this ever in your life,” she remarked, as caught by Complex. Megan didn't provide any further details on what fans can expect from the series. Carl Jones is best known for his work on The Boondocks.

