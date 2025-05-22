Online criticism and hate is nothing new to Megan Thee Stallion. Recently, however, it came from an unexpected direction. The Instagram account of Black-owned entertainment convention Dream Con sparked outrage this week by liking a few pro-Tory Lanez comments. Lanez is currently behind bars serving a ten-year sentence for shooting Meg in the foot back in 2020. The femcee is scheduled to speak at the convention later this month, so this was incredibly confusing to her fans.

Last night, Dream Con issued an apology for the shady Instagram likes on Twitter. In it, they promised to be more careful about what kind of content they're promoting on social media.

"We love and support Megan Thee Stallion. We're deeply sorry for the recent activitiy on our social media platforms that involved liking and engaging with negative comments directed at her," it begins. "We recognize that our actions contributed to a negative online environment, and we take full responsibility as we work toward fostering a more positive and respectful space."

Read More: GloRilla Addresses Rumor She Shaded Megan Thee Stallion With Tory Lanez Song

Megan Thee Stallion Dream Con

"It does not reflect Dream Con's views, values nor support for Megan and and we're committed to creating a safe, respectful, and inclusive environment for our entire community," the statement continues. "Megan is not only a powerhouse in music and culture, but also a symbol of resilience and empowerment for so many around the world. We stand with her. Moving forward, we are implementing stricter oversight for our social media team to uphold the standards of respect that everyone in our community deserves and to ensure this never happens again."

At the time of writing, Meg has not addressed the controversy. She did hop on TikTok earlier this week to clap back at Lanez and his supporters, however.