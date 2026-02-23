Megan Thee Stallions Turns Heads With Black & Yellow Dress Amid Klay Thompson Rumors

BY Zachary Horvath
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Syndication: The Commercial Appeal
Megan Thee Stallion performs during the Hot Girl Summer Tour stop at FedExForum in Memphis, Tenn., on Thursday, May 30, 2024. © Chris Day/The Commercial Appeal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
Megan Thee Stallion was providing some unique coverage of her own at the Winter Olympics and killing it fashion wise in the process.

Megan Thee Stallion knows how to stun her fans with a drop-dead gorgeous look. Unsurprisingly, she put together another flawless outfit for her #MeganTakesMilan series for the 2026 Winter Olympics. Taking to her Instagram she flaunted her stunning curves in a fitted yellow dress with black polka dots.

The Houston femcee sported this cute number for her video alongside women's ice hockey athlete Laila Edwards. In their collaboration, they visited a bistro in Milan called Ribot where they reviewed their food.

Meg's fans were absolutely floored by her outfit in her Instagram comments section, dropping heart eye emojis and various other compliments.

"Megannnn omg [loudly crying emoji red heart emoji flame emoji]," one ecstatic follower wrote. "The yellow is everything on you!!" another highlights. "Body tea, hair is luscious, face card never decline, she super sweet and super FINE," a third adds.

This follows up on a similar dress she wore for a pasta cooking class. For that #MeganTakesMilan fit, she put on a more loose-fitting white drees with a bright red head scarf.

Read More: Blueface Announces He's Having A Child With Nevaeh

Did Megan Thee Stallion & Klay Thompson Break Up?

But while she was certainly having a blast during the Winter Olympics, there's been an uncomfortable rumor going around.

It revolves around her relationship with NBA star Klay Thompson, which has been going pretty swimmingly. In fact, it's essentially been that way since they started dating officially in July 2025.

Additionally, they are pretty fresh off of a tropical birthday vacation that Klay seemingly put together. During that celebration, he gifted his 31-year-old boo an opulent, bright blue Bentley.

But despite all of that happiness, fans began concluding that they were no longer an item. This began early last week after folks noticed they weren't following each other on Instagram. Nowadays, this usually signifies that couples aren't doing well or are split.

It's unclear how long this has been going on, but regardless, Megan shut all of that down in a video online. She didn't address the rumor directly, but she did say people are "h*eing" her since she's begun to get back on social media more as of late.

Read More: Diddy & Christian Combs Settle Lawsuit For Alleged Unpaid Legal Fees

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
Recommended Content
Megan Thee Stallion Courtside Look Mavericks Warriors Hip Hop News Streetwear Megan Thee Stallion Makes Heads Turn With Steamy Courtside Look
Megan Thee Stallion Breakup Rumors Relationships Megan Thee Stallion Breaks Silence On Klay Thompson Breakup Rumors
Megan Thee Stallion Klay Thompson New York City Relationship News Relationships Megan Thee Stallion & Klay Thompson Pack On The PDA After Dinner In New York City
Megan Thee Stallion Sporty Look Winter Olympics Streetwear Megan Thee Stallion Shows Off Sporty Look At The Winter Olympics
Comments 0