Megan Thee Stallion knows how to stun her fans with a drop-dead gorgeous look. Unsurprisingly, she put together another flawless outfit for her #MeganTakesMilan series for the 2026 Winter Olympics. Taking to her Instagram she flaunted her stunning curves in a fitted yellow dress with black polka dots.
The Houston femcee sported this cute number for her video alongside women's ice hockey athlete Laila Edwards. In their collaboration, they visited a bistro in Milan called Ribot where they reviewed their food.
Meg's fans were absolutely floored by her outfit in her Instagram comments section, dropping heart eye emojis and various other compliments.
"Megannnn omg [loudly crying emoji red heart emoji flame emoji]," one ecstatic follower wrote. "The yellow is everything on you!!" another highlights. "Body tea, hair is luscious, face card never decline, she super sweet and super FINE," a third adds.
This follows up on a similar dress she wore for a pasta cooking class. For that #MeganTakesMilan fit, she put on a more loose-fitting white drees with a bright red head scarf.
Did Megan Thee Stallion & Klay Thompson Break Up?
But while she was certainly having a blast during the Winter Olympics, there's been an uncomfortable rumor going around.
It revolves around her relationship with NBA star Klay Thompson, which has been going pretty swimmingly. In fact, it's essentially been that way since they started dating officially in July 2025.
Additionally, they are pretty fresh off of a tropical birthday vacation that Klay seemingly put together. During that celebration, he gifted his 31-year-old boo an opulent, bright blue Bentley.
But despite all of that happiness, fans began concluding that they were no longer an item. This began early last week after folks noticed they weren't following each other on Instagram. Nowadays, this usually signifies that couples aren't doing well or are split.
It's unclear how long this has been going on, but regardless, Megan shut all of that down in a video online. She didn't address the rumor directly, but she did say people are "h*eing" her since she's begun to get back on social media more as of late.