musical
- SongsMegan Thee Stallion Gets Theatrical On "Out Alpha The Alpha"Megan is teasing her acting role in a musical dropping later this year.By Lavender Alexandria
- Pop CultureChloe Bailey Cast In "Praise This," Upcoming Youth Choir Comedy FilmTina Gordon will be directing the new project, which is apparently being eyed for a "Pitch Perfect" sort-of franchise.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureBlack Thought Speaks On "Black No More" Musical While Showcasing His Rapping SpeedBlack Thought is kinda good at rapping.By Taiyo Coates
- MusicBlack Thought To Star In Musical "Black No More"This January, Black Thought is about to take the stage in an Off-Broadway musical called "Black No More."By Mitch Findlay
- Movies"Annette" Director Says Rihanna Almost Starred Opposite Adam DriverRihanna had a role written specifically for her in the new film, "Annette."By Cole Blake
- TV"Dear White People" Drops Teaser, Reveals Final Season Will Be A MusicalFans have been sharing mixed reactions to learning that the hit Netflix series will be singing its way through the final season.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureYoung Thug To Star In & Executive Produce Musical "Throw It Back"The rapper can now add a few more skills to his portoflio. By Madusa S.
- MoviesVin Diesel Is Simply "Dying" To Make A "Fast & Furious" MusicalThis franchise just keeps going, huh? By Karlton Jahmal
- MusicMachine Gun Kelly Releases "First-Of-Its-Kind" Musical "Downfalls High" On YouTubeMachine Gun Kelly relives his high school days in "Downfalls High".By Alex Zidel
- MoviesPharrell & Kenya Barris To Develop Juneteenth Netflix MusicalKenya Barris and Pharrell Williams will develop an exclusive feature musical for the streaming service.By Madusa S.
- MusicMichael Jackson Musical About Virgin-Blood Thirsty Glove Strives To Undo Cancel CultureThe playwright of the musical revealed that he wants to strive toward a different collective perspective.By Lynn S.
- Pop CultureJohnny Depp Producing Michael Jackson Musical Told From MJ's Glove's PerspectiveYes, you read that right. From the glove's perspective.By Lynn S.
- Music VideosDaBaby Premieres "BOP" Video As A Hip-Hop MusicalDaBaby debuts his brand new Hip-Hop Musical.By Alex Zidel
- MoviesRyan Reynolds & Will Ferrell Team Up For Musical Remake Of "A Christmas Carol"A classic with a twistBy Karlton Jahmal
- RandomMegan Thee Stallion Song Causes Tina Turner Musical Writer To Tear Her ACLKatori Hall went a little too hard while dancing to Megan Thee Stallion.By Alex Zidel