- MusicGunplay Threatens To Shoot Up Club After DJ Plays 50 Cent SongThe rapper went scorched earth on the poor soul who thought it was a good idea to bump Fif in his vicinity.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicDrake Shows Tyga's Music To Bobbi Althoff During Interview SnippetDo you have a favorite Tyga song, or do you also just know him as one of the rappers who dated Kylie Jenner?By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- ViralGunna's Music Played By Inmates In Viral Clip"bread & butter" seems to be a hit even in prison, which of course brought about jokes concerning the MC's plea deal.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicTravis Scott Plays "Utopia" For The Houston Astros"It's on the way now, Mark, finish the master."By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- TV"Tiger King" Joe Exotic Wants Either Of These Actors To Portray Him Onscreen"Tiger King" Joe Exotic revealed the two very different actors he'd love to see portray him if a film adaptation of his life ever made it to the big screen.By Lynn S.
- Pop CultureTravis Scott Shoots Some Hoops With Daughter StormiTravis Scott spent some quality quarantine time with his daughter, Stormi, playing basketball together.By Lynn S.
- RandomMegan Thee Stallion Song Causes Tina Turner Musical Writer To Tear Her ACLKatori Hall went a little too hard while dancing to Megan Thee Stallion.By Alex Zidel
- SongsDerek King Nabs Rich The Kid For "Tetris" RemixDerek King refreshes his smash.By Milca P.
- MixtapesDerek King Debuts "More Vibes" ProjectDerek King drops off "More Vibes" project.By Milca P.
- NewsDerek King Shares New Track "Play"Derek King previews "More Vibes" with new track.By Milca P.
- MusicThe Weeknd & Britney Spears Contribute To "Juliet" Musical SoundtrackTheir music will accompany the reimagined tale of "Romeo & Juliet"By Zaynab
- SportsWizards Booed Off Court By Home Fans, Fall To 1-7 In Dwight Howard's DebutBradley Beal isn't hitting the panic button just yet.By Devin Ch
- MusicAriana Grande Makes First Appearance Following Split From Pete Davidson“She was incredible."By hnhh
- MusicMeek Mill's Role In "12 O’Clock Boys" Prolongs His Crucial Political AwakeningThe sweet political irony of Meek Mill new role in "12 O’Clock Boys" hearkens back to his NYC arrest in 2017 and beyond.By Devin Ch