Megan Thee Stallion's Team Puts Out A Statement Following "Moulin Rouge" Hospitalization

BY Alexander Cole
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NBA: Dallas Mavericks at Golden State Warriors
Dec 25, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Recording artist Megan Thee Stallion (center left) sits courtside during the first quarter of the game between the Golden State Warriors and the Dallas Mavericks at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
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Megan Thee Stallion was hospitalized in the middle of her "Moulin Rouge" performance, and Loren Lorosa has the latest.

Megan Thee Stallion is currently starring as Zidler in Moulin Rouge on Broadway. Fans have been flocking to the theater to see the rapper perform, although Tuesday night's performance has many fans concerned about Megan's health.

On X, The Breakfast Club's Loren Lorosa revealed that she was attending last night's show when it was paused out of nowhere. Fans were told to stay seated, and Megan Thee Stallion was eventually replaced. This led to lots of confusion in the crowd, with social media speculating that Meg had been sent to the hospital.

"Came to see Meg The stallion on broadway and that was short lived. The few opening scenes I saw her in she was great on stage! I was excited BUT… They just stopped moulin rouge mid show apologized to the audience and said ..”stay inside and seated” I asked security if we’re safe .. they told us “for now, we’ll update you if anything changes," Lorosa wrote.

"Milan rouge on Broadway has removed Meg the stallion for the night (no explanation as to why) … Announcement just came on in the theatre .. they have removed Meg Thee Stallion from the show as Zidler for the rest of the night. Her part was replaced by a black male actor I’ll get his info bc he’s amazing. We are safe .. show is continuing on without Megan thee stallion."

Subsequently, Lorosa put out an update, noting that Meg's spokesperson had delivered a statement about the artist being hospitalized.

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Megan Thee Stallion Hospitalized

“During Tuesday night’s production, Megan started feeling very ill and was promptly transported to a local hospital, where her symptoms are currently being evaluated," the statement read. "We will share additional updates as more information becomes available.”

At this time, there are no updates on the artist's condition. However, as the statement explains, updates will be provided as soon as possible.

Our thoughts are with Megan Thee Stallion during this difficult time.

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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