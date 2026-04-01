Megan Thee Stallion's Team Puts Out A Statement Following "Moulin Rouge" Hospitalization

Megan Thee Stallion is currently starring as Zidler in Moulin Rouge on Broadway. Fans have been flocking to the theater to see the rapper perform, although Tuesday night's performance has many fans concerned about Megan's health.

On X, The Breakfast Club's Loren Lorosa revealed that she was attending last night's show when it was paused out of nowhere. Fans were told to stay seated, and Megan Thee Stallion was eventually replaced. This led to lots of confusion in the crowd, with social media speculating that Meg had been sent to the hospital.

"Came to see Meg The stallion on broadway and that was short lived. The few opening scenes I saw her in she was great on stage! I was excited BUT… They just stopped moulin rouge mid show apologized to the audience and said ..”stay inside and seated” I asked security if we’re safe .. they told us “for now, we’ll update you if anything changes," Lorosa wrote.

"Milan rouge on Broadway has removed Meg the stallion for the night (no explanation as to why) … Announcement just came on in the theatre .. they have removed Meg Thee Stallion from the show as Zidler for the rest of the night. Her part was replaced by a black male actor I’ll get his info bc he’s amazing. We are safe .. show is continuing on without Megan thee stallion."

Subsequently, Lorosa put out an update, noting that Meg's spokesperson had delivered a statement about the artist being hospitalized.

Megan Thee Stallion Hospitalized

“During Tuesday night’s production, Megan started feeling very ill and was promptly transported to a local hospital, where her symptoms are currently being evaluated," the statement read. "We will share additional updates as more information becomes available.”

At this time, there are no updates on the artist's condition. However, as the statement explains, updates will be provided as soon as possible.