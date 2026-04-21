Court Rules On Megan Thee Stallion’s Request To Silence Milagro Gramz

In December, Milagro Gramz was found liable for defamation, intentional infliction of emotional distress, and promotion of an altered sexual depiction following a long court battle with Megan Thee Stallion. The femcee was awarded $75K in damages. Meg later asked for a permanent injunction to prevent Milagro from speaking about her publicly. Now, however, it looks like that request has been denied. Per The Neighborhood Talk, the court claims there's not enough evidence to prove that any cyberstalking actually occurred.

After being found liable last year, Milagro discussed the verdict on Instagram Live.

“I love you guys so much. Hope that y’all can see the bigger picture and that you understand what new media is,” she said at the time. “I hope that you understand that the things that we do, in the work that we put in, is valuable. Solid b*tches, they ain’t built, they born. I’m happy that I stood up for something that I believed in, followed it all the way through, and I don’t need validation from anybody else about those things.”

Why Was Megan Thee Stallion Hospitalized?

Legal drama is far from all that Megan Thee Stallion has on her plate these days. Last month, she made her Broadway debut in Moulin Rouge and had to be hospitalized mid-performance.

Reportedly, she was dealing with dehydration and exhaustion. After being released from the hospital, Meg shared a heartfelt message to her fans on social media.